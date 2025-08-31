LIVE TV
Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns to Politics – This Time, to Fight Gerrymandering

Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns to Politics – This Time, to Fight Gerrymandering

Arnold Schwarzenegger is battling Governor Newsom's Proposition 50, which would derail California's independent redistricting commission and let the Legislature redraw maps mid-decade. Schwarzenegger views it as a legacy fight, backed by GOP allies like Kevin McCarthy and Charles Munger.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is fighting Prop 50 to defend California's independent redistricting, framing it as a legacy issue in the state's high-stakes political battle. (Photo: X/@Schwarzenegger)
Arnold Schwarzenegger is fighting Prop 50 to defend California's independent redistricting, framing it as a legacy issue in the state's high-stakes political battle. (Photo: X/@Schwarzenegger)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 31, 2025 22:56:27 IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger is stepping back into politics in what many believe would be an effort towards protecting fair redistricting in California, the US media reported.

The Legacy at Stake

Schwarzenegger – once California’s governor – was a champion of the independent redistricting commission as voters approved its creation in 2008 and expanded its power in 2010 to include congressional districts. It’s now a key reform to counter politically drawing boundaries, according to Politico.

Governor Gavin Newsom’s Proposition 50 – set for a November vote – would pause the commission and let the Legislature redraw congressional districts mid-decade, potentially netting Democrats up to five seats through 2030, The Associated Press reported recently.

Newsom, for his part, has reportedly said that it’s a temporary fix to counter similar moves in Texas and that the commission will return after three election cycles.  

Schwarzenegger’s Crusade Against Political Maps

“I am not going to go back on my promise. I’m going to fight for my promise,” Schwarzenegger told Newsweek earlier this week while stressing on his commitment toward citizen-led mapmaking. 

He has launched a ‘Terminate Gerrymandering’ campaign around the issue – selling theme based T-shirts and directing proceeds to League of Women Voters chapters opposing partisan redistricting, even if one chapter, in California, remains neutral, as reported by New York Post.

Allies and Opposition

Big names are joining the fight. GOP former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and donor Charles Munger Jr – who helped fund the original commission – are reportedly  backing Schwarzenegger’s opposition to Prop 50. Munger has, local media reports suggest, already contributed millions to defeat the measure.  

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito – an old friend and co-star – appears to be supporting Newsom’s approach, with the former even donating to the campaign. The split shows the depth of the debate, yet their personal bond remains, analysts say.

Legal and Political Battle Lines Drawn

Prop 50 has faced legal challenges as Republican lawmakers filed two lawsuits, both dismissed by California’s Supreme Court. The campaign is already expensive and feisty, with Newsom’s side reportedly raising around $12 million and the opposition raising nearly $20 million.  

Political analysts see Schwarzenegger’s involvement as uniquely credible, saying he’s less partisan than most and deeply tied to the reform he is defending. 

