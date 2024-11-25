In a fiery speech addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei rejected the recent arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Instead, he called for a death sentence, further escalating tensions between Iran and Israel amid ongoing regional conflict.

Khamenei’s Strong Words Against Netanyahu

The speech, delivered to IRGC personnel on Monday, directly criticized the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Ayatollah Khamenei deemed the action insufficient, stating:

“What the Zionists did is a war crime. They issued an arrest warrant for him [Netanyahu]. This is not enough. Death sentence for Netanyahu must be issued. Death sentence for these criminal leaders must be issued.”

The remarks were reported by Iran’s state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, reflecting Tehran’s unyielding stance against Israel, which it has long considered its arch-enemy.

The ICC’s Charges Against Israeli Leaders

The ICC’s arrest warrants accuse Netanyahu and Gallant of crimes against humanity, including murder, persecution, and inhumane acts, as well as the war crime of using starvation as a method of warfare. These charges stem from Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, which have drawn widespread international criticism for their devastating impact on civilians.

In addition, the ICC also issued a warrant for Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif, accusing him of crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape during the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel. However, Ayatollah Khamenei did not address the warrant against Deif in his speech.

Iran’s Support for the ‘Axis of Resistance’ forced by Khamenei

Khamenei’s comments also reinforced Iran’s ideological and material backing of what it calls the “Axis of Resistance,” a coalition of armed groups across the region opposing Israel. This alliance includes Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, all of which are actively engaged in hostilities with Israel.

“The IRGC will finally destroy the Zionist regime in one day,” Khamenei declared, emphasizing Iran’s commitment to the eradication of Israel.

He argued that Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon have backfired by strengthening the Axis of Resistance.

“Bombing people’s homes in Gaza and Lebanon is not a victory. Fools should not think that because they bomb people’s homes, hospitals, and people’s gatherings, they have won — no. No one considers this a victory,” Khamenei said.

Regional and International Repercussions

Khamenei’s rhetoric highlights the escalating regional tensions as Israel continues its military operations against Hamas and other militant groups. His rejection of the ICC’s approach underscores Iran’s broader opposition to Western-led legal and political frameworks, positioning itself as a defender of Palestinian resistance.

The Supreme Leader also stressed that Israel’s military actions would not achieve their intended outcomes.

“The enemy has not won in Gaza and Lebanon. The crimes of the Zionist regime…strengthen and intensify the resistance. This is a general rule. It has no going back,” Khamenei asserted.

ICC’s Findings on Hamas’s Actions

The ICC’s investigation has also scrutinized the actions of Hamas, accusing its leadership of grave violations. The charges against Deif include murder, torture, and sexual violence, with evidence suggesting that hostages, particularly women, were subjected to degrading treatment and abuse.

While Khamenei remained silent on these accusations, his focus on Netanyahu and Gallant reflects Iran’s long-standing antagonism toward Israeli leadership and its broader geopolitical ambitions.