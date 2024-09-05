Artificial Intelligence Convention Ready For Signing, Puts Human Rights First

The first legally binding international treaty on artificial intelligence (AI) is poised to open for signature on Thursday, as announced by the Council of Europe. This treaty, known as the AI Convention, will be available for signing by the countries involved in its negotiation, including European Union members, the United States, and Britain.

Finalized in May after extensive discussions among 57 countries, the AI Convention aims to mitigate the risks associated with AI while fostering responsible innovation. It focuses on safeguarding human rights in the context of AI technology and is distinct from the EU AI Act, which came into effect last month and regulates AI systems within the EU’s internal market.

Shabana Mahmood, Britain’s Justice Minister, emphasized the treaty’s significance, stating, “This Convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.”

The Council of Europe, an international organization founded in 1949, operates independently from the EU and is dedicated to human rights protection. It consists of 47 member countries, including all 27 EU member states.

The process leading to this treaty began in 2019 with an ad hoc committee assessing the need for an AI framework convention. By 2022, a dedicated Committee on Artificial Intelligence had drafted and negotiated the treaty’s text.

Countries that sign the AI Convention will have the option to adopt or maintain legislative, administrative, or other measures to implement its provisions. The UK government has pledged to collaborate with regulators and local authorities to ensure proper execution of the new requirements.

The treaty will come into force on the first day of the month following a three-month period after at least five signatories, including at least three Council of Europe member states, have ratified it. Nations worldwide are eligible to join the treaty.

