Saturday, September 14, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail Reaffirms Confidence In Judiciary, Says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has praised the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has praised the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Siddaramaiah stated that the ruling has further affirmed faith in the country’s judiciary.

Siddaramaiah’s Praise for the Judiciary

In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said, “The Supreme Court order granting bail to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and releasing him from jail has further confirmed our faith in the country’s judiciary. This order gives hope to all those fighting for truth and justice.”

Criticism of BJP and Allegations of Institutional Misuse

Siddaramaiah also criticized the BJP, alleging that it is misusing constitutional institutions for political gain. He remarked, “This order of the Supreme Court is a rebuke to the central BJP government, which is misusing constitutional institutions for their political nemesis. Let the Narendra Modi-led government, which has descended into politics of hatred, learn a lesson from this court order and wake up. Ultimately, truth will prevail, justice will prevail. Satyameva Jayate.”

Supreme Court’s Ruling on Kejriwal’s Bail

The Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a corruption case filed by the CBI related to the alleged excise policy scam. The court stated that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe involving alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22. On June 26, 2024, Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI while in the custody of the ED.

Conditions of Kejriwal’s Bail

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted bail to Kejriwal, subject to bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh. The court imposed certain conditions on Kejriwal’s release, including a prohibition on making any public comments about the case and a requirement to attend all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

arvind kejriwal bail Confidence in judiciary Faith in judiciary Judicial integrity Judiciary praise

