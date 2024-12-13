Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Asfasfa…Phew: Department of Defense’s Test Release Sparks Online Chaos

A test news release by the US Department of Defense that contained gibberish on December 12, 2024, caused the internet to erupt in anger. Far-right figures jeered at the mistake while Pete Hegseth's nomination for Secretary of Defense sparked further controversy.

Asfasfa…Phew: Department of Defense’s Test Release Sparks Online Chaos

A test news release from the United States Department of Defense, DoD has attracted considerable attention online after being mistakenly made public on Friday, December 12. The release, which carried only the title “test,” was filled with a series of random, meaningless characters, and there are now reactions on social media over it.

This message was on the official DoD website. It looked like just a string of gibberish: “asfasfasdfasfdasdfasfasfasfsadffffffffffffffffffffasdfsfsafsfdwfgasdgbdfbgdsgasdgdsbdb.” The post is very likely a test message-typed out as part of routine checking of features from websites. However, no one expected it to find its way to public eyeballs, which promptly welcomed the message with floods of online comments, memes, and debates.

While some viewed it as an unfortunate blunder, others capitalized on the opportunity to assail the DoD. Right-wing pundits, in particular, made hay over the leak, using it as a tool to further underscore what they perceived as ineptitude within the Biden administration.

Social Media Comments

Almost within an eyeblink, far-right opinion on X (formerly known as Twitter) began lighting up. “Yes this is real,” said online personality Nick Sortor, “No wonder we’re told we can’t catch the drones.” A separate user from Liberacrat, a separate account no less, wrote with scorn, “Joe Biden’s Department of Defense just posted a statement summing all of the last 4 years of their administration on one page. Needless to say, it’s fairly embarrassing.”

One social media user added, “The Department of Defense needs Hegseth now more than ever,” referring to a conservative figure, which further fuels the conversation on the DoD’s apparent mishap.

Pete Hegseth Controversial Nomination

In the midst of these reactions, the DoD is also being drenched in a storm of controversy surrounding the prominent conservative figure, Pete Hegseth. Hegseth was nominated by then President-elect Donald Trump to become the Secretary of Defense, but his confirmation process has been marred by a series of scandals.

One of the major issues is questions about Hegseth’s claim of being accepted into the prestigious West Point military academy. He presented what he claimed to be an acceptance letter, but doubts have been raised about the authenticity of the claim.

Additionally, Hegseth has faced scrutiny over his involvement in a 2017 incident involving a reported sexual assault. While no charges were filed, the matter was reportedly resolved through a settlement with the accuser.

The final concern relates to possible ties with extremist groups by Hegseth, mainly in light of a tattoo which some have connected with white supremacist symbols. All this has only fueled the debate over his appointment as Secretary of Defense.

Filed under

Department of Defense Latest world news United States World news

