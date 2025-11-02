At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

At least 23 people, including children, were killed after a massive explosion tore through a supermarket in Mexico, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The blast triggered widespread panic and thick plumes of smoke, forcing residents and nearby shopkeepers to flee. Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, said most of the victims appeared to have died from inhalation of toxic gases rather than burn injuries.

The information was based on preliminary findings from the state’s forensic medical service.

(This is a breaking story.. more details will be updated soon)