Home > World > At Least 23 Dead, Including Children After Massive Explosion At Mexico Supermarket

At least 23 people, including children, died after a massive explosion at a supermarket in Mexico.

A massive explosion at a supermarket killed at least 23 people, including children.
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 2, 2025 11:25:52 IST

At least 23 people, including children, were killed after a massive explosion tore through a supermarket in Mexico, authorities confirmed on Sunday.

The blast triggered widespread panic and thick plumes of smoke, forcing residents and nearby shopkeepers to flee. Gustavo Salas, the state’s attorney general, said most of the victims appeared to have died from inhalation of toxic gases rather than burn injuries.

The information was based on preliminary findings from the state’s forensic medical service.

(This is a breaking story.. more details will be updated soon)

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 11:25 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Mexico blastMexico blast newsMexico toxic gas deathsSupermarket explosion Mexico

