Australia and Nauru have entered into a groundbreaking security treaty designed to enhance regional stability and counter growing Chinese influence in the Pacific. Announced on Monday, the agreement includes significant financial support and provides Australia with oversight of Nauru’s key infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Agreement Between Australia And Nauru

The treaty, described as a milestone for regional security, includes direct budget support of 100 million Australian dollars (€60.6 million, $64 million) for Nauru over the next five years. The funds are aimed at building the economic resilience of the island nation and helping it address its unique development challenges.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking beside Nauru’s President David Adeang at their joint press conference, has described the deal as: “It’s a good day for the security and resilience of the Pacific region.”.

The agreement requires Canberra to be consulted by Nauru before it implements bilateral agreements on maritime security, defence, or policing. Port, airfield, and any banking sector foreign deals concluded by Nauru require Canberra’s approval.

Banking and Infrastructure Support From Australia

This also ensures the continued access of Nauru to banking services, an important issue for the small island nation. Western banks have been leaving Nauru due to political instability, low profitability, and high operating costs.

We appreciate Australia’s steadfast support as we try to address our unique development challenges while we continue diversifying our economy, exploring innovative opportunities, and safeguarding our region’s peace and stability,” President Adeang said.

Countering Chinese Influence in the Pacific

The deal is viewed as part of Australia’s efforts to push back against China’s growing influence in the Pacific.

Nauru was a strong supporter of Taiwan but changed its allegiance in January when it severed ties with the self-governed island and re-established diplomatic relations with China. Within days, the state-owned Bank of China signed a memorandum of understanding with Nauru to explore financial opportunities.

China has also been trying to expand its influence into other neighboring Pacific nations like Kiribati and the Solomon Islands through the establishment of closer political and security relationships.

Strategic Importance of the Treaty

This deal has provided Australia with much bargaining power over critical infrastructure in Nauru, allowing the key sectors to stay free from foreign control. In requiring consultation on security and economic agreements, Canberra hopes to ensure Nauru’s sovereignty while maintaining stability in the Pacific.

In this partnership, Australia reaffirms its commitment to enhancing peace and resilience in the region amidst geopolitical competition.