Baloch Women Forum condemns execution of three youths in Kech district, warns of escalating violence

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 8 (ANI): The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has condemned the killing of three Baloch youths by what it described as “state-hired local militias-cum-death-squads” in the Kech district of Balochistan.

According to the post shared by BWF on X, the incident, which occurred on September 6, 2025, has intensified concerns over the safety of Baloch civilians, with the forum urging Pakistan’s authorities to hold law enforcement agencies accountable for their alleged role in the violence.

According to the BWF post, the killings took place in Mand (Tump, Kech), where two victims were identified as Izhar Mujeeb and Mullah Bahram, son of Abdul Ghafoor. Both were allegedly shot dead by militias operating on the payroll of state law enforcement agencies (LEAs). The organisation claimed that Izhar, a young man striving to build an identity, was targeted solely because of his “national identity”.

Shortly after his killing, the same group reportedly shot Mullah Bahram, also in Mand, citing similar motivations.

The forum alleged that despite the heavy presence of security checkposts in the region, the perpetrators continue to roam freely without fear of arrest or detention.

In a separate attack in Gomazi, also in the Tump area of Kech district, another Baloch youth, Seth Jalal, was allegedly assassinated by the same militias. The BWF stated that Seth had no involvement in political activity and was living a “simple, routine life”.

The organisation accused these armed groups of serving “anti-Baloch and anti-state constitution” interests, claiming their actions are designed to worsen the situation in Balochistan for their own benefit. The statement described these actors as “warlords” who risk destabilising the province further: “The state’s notorious institutions and their hired groups are only warlords, for whom the land will become thin in times to come if they continue to serve outsiders and assassinate their own persons. The history is written clearly and visibly.”

Calling on Pakistan’s authorities to “understand the ground facts in Balochistan”, the BWF warned that extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances are only pushing indigenous communities toward resistance. “We again want to convey our message to the powerful corridors in the country before it is too late to turn back,” the statement read. (ANI)

