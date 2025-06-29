Balochistan Civilians Stage Four-Day Sit-In At Abdohi Border Demanding Economic Justice

The sit-in protest at the Abdohi border in Balochistan entered its fourth consecutive day on Sunday, according to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). Protesters, including civilians, traders, drivers, and laborers, demanded the border’s reopening and an end to what they describe as “state-driven economic exploitation.” BYC highlighted that the sit-in continued under extreme heat and harsh weather conditions. They emphasized that the blockade affects daily livelihoods and disrupts essential trade. The protest at D‑Baloch Kech aims to draw attention to a policy they believe systematically deprives Baloch communities of economic stability and survival.

In a post on X, BYC accused authorities of using the border closure to exert economic control over Balochistan. “Today marks the fourth consecutive day of sit-in protest at D‑Baloch Kech, against the closure Abdohi border in Kech, where civilians, traders, drivers and labourers continue their sit-in under extreme heat. Their demand is that economic exploitation must end, and the border must reopen,” the committee stated. BYC’s Syad Bibi Baloch addressed the crowd, calling the blockade “not an isolated policy” but part of a deliberate strategy to cripple Baloch livelihoods and suppress basic rights.

Ongoing Human Rights Concerns Over Balochistan

Balochistan has long faced allegations of human rights violations and underdevelopment despite abundant natural resources such as gas and minerals. It remains among Pakistan’s poorest provinces. Human rights groups have reported enforced disappearances, enforced military presence, and civilian abductions targeting students, political workers, and community members. They claim authorities use these tactics to silence dissent, disrupt political activism, and control Baloch populations. The government denies these accusations, but observers, journalists, and civil society continue expressing concern over widespread allegations of abuse and marginalization.

Residents Demand Justice Amid Blockade

As the protest enters its fourth day, participants remain resolute despite scorching temperatures. They say economic isolation from the border closure hinders their ability to trade and support families. The sit-in draws support from a range of community members seeking dignity and fair access to resources. BYC and other local organizations demand immediate action, emphasizing that reopening the border and ending the blockade represent essential steps toward economic relief and respect for citizens’ rights. The sustained protest reflects growing frustration among Baloch residents over persistent inequality and exploitation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

