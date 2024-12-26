Bangladesh Christian Tripura Community In Despair As Arson Attack Leaves 17 Families Homeless on Christmas Eve

The Christian Tripura community in Bandarban's Lama Upazila faced a devastating blow on Christmas Eve when an arson attack reduced 17 homes to ashes. The tragedy unfolded as residents attended prayers and celebrations, leaving them homeless on a day of joy turned into despair.

At least 17 houses belonging to the Christian Tripura community were allegedly set ablaze on Christmas Eve in Sarai Union of Lama Upazila, Bandarban, according to The Daily Star. The incident has left residents devastated, as they were away attending prayers and Christmas celebrations in a nearby village.

Homes Reduced to Ashes

The attack targeted the new Tongjhiri Tripura Para, a settlement rebuilt by the community after being displaced several years ago. Victims reported that 17 out of the 19 houses in the village were completely gutted, leaving them with nothing to salvage.

Paisapru Tripura, the community head, shared the difficult history of their displacement. “We have been living here for three or four generations. A group of people, identifying themselves as ‘SP’s men,’ evicted us four to five years ago,” he said. Residents claimed the land they once inhabited was leased to the wife of a high-ranking police officer during the Awami League regime.

Christian Tripura Community in Bangladesh

After the fall of the Awami League government, the community returned to their ancestral land and rebuilt their homes. However, this Christmas Eve attack has once again upended their lives.

“Our houses have been completely burned to ashes. We could not save anything,” said Gungamani Tripura, one of the victims. “Today is supposed to be our happiest day, but this has turned into a nightmare. We demand exemplary punishment for the criminals.”

Local authorities have acknowledged the incident. Md Idris, chairman of Sarai Union Parishad, confirmed that 17 houses were destroyed. Acting Lama Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ruppayan Deb visited the site, providing initial relief to affected families, which included a blanket and a sack of rice for each household.

Christian Tripura Community In Despair

The region has a long-standing history of land disputes. Md Enamul Haque Bhuiyan, inspector (investigation) of Lama Police Station, highlighted that complaints of land grabbing have been ongoing in the area since August 5.

Law enforcement officials have assured the community that they are working diligently to identify the perpetrators and ensure justice. “We are conducting a fair investigation and will bring those responsible to account,” Bhuiyan added.

The arson attack has left the Christian Tripura community in despair as they grapple with the loss of their homes and belongings on a day meant for celebration.

