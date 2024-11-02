Bangladesh: Thousands of Hindus Rally for Protection and Rights Amid Tensions

In Bangladesh, tens of thousands of Hindu minority members gathered in cities on Friday, including approximately 30,000 in Chattogram, to demand protection from an uptick in attacks and harassment since the secular government under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted. Organized protests in Dhaka and other cities echo mounting concerns from the Hindu community, who are calling for increased security and the withdrawal of recent sedition charges against community leaders.

Growing Concerns Over Targeted Attacks on Hindu Community

Since early August, reports of violence against Hindus have surged, according to community groups who claim that over 2,000 attacks have occurred since August 4. Many in the Hindu community attribute this to the political instability following the student-led uprising that forced Hasina to flee the country, leading Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take over as head of an interim government. However, Yunus has publicly disputed these figures, suggesting they are overstated.

The attacks have alarmed Hindu residents, who make up about 8% of Bangladesh’s nearly 170 million population, while Muslims comprise around 91%. The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, a prominent minority rights organization, has been vocal about the need for stronger protective measures, arguing that the interim government has struggled to manage the escalation in violence and disorder since Hasina’s departure.

International Reactions and Calls for Government Action

The international community has been watching the situation closely. United Nations human rights officials and various global rights organizations have voiced concerns over the treatment of minorities. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed alarm over the reports of violence. Additionally, U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump condemned what he described as “barbaric” violence against Hindu, Christian, and other minority communities in Bangladesh. In a statement on X, he remarked, “I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos.”

The U.S. administration under President Joe Biden has also stated it is closely monitoring Bangladesh’s human rights situation since Hasina’s ouster, signaling ongoing international scrutiny.

Demands from Hindu Activists

The Friday rally in Chattogram was one of many demonstrations held by Hindu groups to demand specific protections. Protesters have listed eight demands, including the establishment of a law dedicated to safeguarding minority rights, a ministry dedicated to minority affairs, and the formation of a tribunal to prosecute crimes against minorities. Hindu activists are also advocating for a five-day holiday during Durga Puja, their most important festival. Friday’s protest was hastily organized following sedition charges filed against 19 Hindu leaders, including respected priest Chandan Kumar Dhar, in connection with an October 25 rally in Chattogram. Two of these leaders have since been arrested, a move that has further fueled discontent within the Hindu community.

Political Tensions and Charges of Flag Desecration

The sedition charges stem from an incident where a group allegedly displayed a saffron flag above the national flag, an act seen as disrespecting the Bangladeshi flag. Hindu leaders, however, assert that the charges are politically motivated and have demanded that they be dropped within 72 hours. Another major rally is planned for Saturday in Dhaka to continue pressing these demands.

Political Party Repercussions and Rising Restrictions

The instability following Hasina’s ouster has also affected supporters of the Awami League and its ally, the Jatiya Party. Late Thursday, the Jatiya Party headquarters was vandalized and set on fire, leading party Chair G.M. Quader to announce plans for rallies despite facing significant risk. Quader stated that the party would continue demonstrations to advocate for price stability and to contest what they describe as baseless charges against their members.

Following the vandalism incident, Dhaka Metropolitan Police issued a statement banning rallies near the Jatiya Party’s headquarters. The Jatiya Party later announced it would postpone the rally to comply with police directives, promising a rescheduled protest date soon.