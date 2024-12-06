Bangladesh To Remove Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Portrait From Currency Notes

In a significant shift, Bangladesh has initiated the process of removing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founding leader, from its currency notes.

The decision follows the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, his daughter, and is part of a broader redesign of the nation's banknotes.

Bangladesh Bank has started printing new notes, including Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000, under the instructions of the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus after student-led protests forced Hasina to flee the country in August. The redesigned notes will feature elements from the July uprising, such as religious structures, Bengali traditions, and “graffiti” drawn during the protests.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Image Removed

According to the central bank, the new notes will not include the image of “Bangabandhu” Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the revered leader often called the “Father of the Nation.” The initial redesign will affect four banknotes, with further changes to follow in phases.

Bangladesh Bank’s executive director, Husneara Shikha, stated, “I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months.”

Legacy of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Targeted During Protests

The move to erase Rahman’s image comes amid protests that criticized his legacy. The July uprising, which began as opposition to a controversial job quota, saw statues and murals of Rahman targeted.

Hasina’s daughter, now in India, has accused Yunus of failing to protect minorities during the unrest. In response, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal described her comments as “hate speech” and claimed a smear campaign against Yunus’s interim government.

