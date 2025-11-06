‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

In a sharp political exchange following New York City’s historic mayoral election, US President Donald Trump criticised Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for what he called an “angry” victory speech and cautioned the 34-year-old to “be very nice” to him if he wants smooth cooperation from the federal government.

Mamdani, who has become New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, directly addressed Trump during his election night speech, saying:

“So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Speaking to Fox News afterward, Trump expressed displeasure and issued a pointed warning.

“I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry towards me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start,” Trump said.

Trump hints at cutting funds to NYC

Trump’s remarks are the latest escalation in his tense relationship with Mamdani. Over the past weeks, Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut federal funds for New York City if Mamdani were elected. On Truth Social, Trump backed Mamdani’s opponent Andrew Cuomo and suggested blocking “extra funds” to the city.

Despite Mamdani identifying as a democratic socialist, Trump and his supporters including right-wing media—have labelled him a “communist.” The New York Post front page after Mamdani’s victory echoed the same messaging.

Still, Trump left the door slightly open for cooperation, saying:

“We’ll help him a little bit, maybe. We want New York to be successful. We’ll help them.”

Mamdani condemns antisemitism after vandalism incident

Shortly after his win, Mamdani issued a strong condemnation following an antisemitic act at a Brooklyn Jewish school where a red swastika was spray-painted on windows and pillars.

“This is a disgusting and heartbreaking act of antisemitism, and it has no place in our beautiful city,” Mamdani posted on X, promising to stand with New York’s Jewish community.

“As Mayor, I will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbours to root the scourge of antisemitism out of our city.”

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and the NYPD is currently investigating the vandalism.

A historic moment for NYC

Mamdani won with 50.4% of the vote, becoming:

NYC’s first Muslim mayor

NYC’s first South Asian mayor

The youngest mayor elected in more than a century

His campaign focused on affordable housing, taxing the wealthy, and cleaning up corruption. Whether Trump and Mamdani will find common ground remains unclear, but the power dynamic is already tense and public.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation