LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Donald Trump criticised NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech as “angry” and warned him to “be very nice to me,” hinting he controls federal approvals. Trump has earlier threatened to cut funds to NYC, while Mamdani vows to focus on affordability and unity.

Trump criticised NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech (Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via X)
Trump criticised NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech (Image Credit: ANI/ Zohran Mamdani via X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 12:32:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

In a sharp political exchange following New York City’s historic mayoral election, US President Donald Trump criticised Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for what he called an “angry” victory speech and cautioned the 34-year-old to “be very nice” to him if he wants smooth cooperation from the federal government.

Mamdani, who has become New York City’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor, directly addressed Trump during his election night speech, saying:
“So, Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

Speaking to Fox News afterward, Trump expressed displeasure and issued a pointed warning.

“I thought it was a very angry speech, certainly angry towards me. And I think he should be very nice to me. You know, I’m the one that sort of has to approve a lot of things coming to him. So he’s off to a bad start,” Trump said.

Trump hints at cutting funds to NYC

Trump’s remarks are the latest escalation in his tense relationship with Mamdani. Over the past weeks, Trump has repeatedly threatened to cut federal funds for New York City if Mamdani were elected. On Truth Social, Trump backed Mamdani’s opponent Andrew Cuomo and suggested blocking “extra funds” to the city.

Despite Mamdani identifying as a democratic socialist, Trump and his supporters including right-wing media—have labelled him a “communist.” The New York Post front page after Mamdani’s victory echoed the same messaging.

Still, Trump left the door slightly open for cooperation, saying:

“We’ll help him a little bit, maybe. We want New York to be successful. We’ll help them.”

Mamdani condemns antisemitism after vandalism incident

Shortly after his win, Mamdani issued a strong condemnation following an antisemitic act at a Brooklyn Jewish school where a red swastika was spray-painted on windows and pillars.

“This is a disgusting and heartbreaking act of antisemitism, and it has no place in our beautiful city,” Mamdani posted on X, promising to stand with New York’s Jewish community.
“As Mayor, I will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbours to root the scourge of antisemitism out of our city.”

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, and the NYPD is currently investigating the vandalism.

A historic moment for NYC

Mamdani won with 50.4% of the vote, becoming:

  • NYC’s first Muslim mayor

  • NYC’s first South Asian mayor

  • The youngest mayor elected in more than a century

His campaign focused on affordable housing, taxing the wealthy, and cleaning up corruption. Whether Trump and Mamdani will find common ground remains unclear, but the power dynamic is already tense and public.

ALSO READ: Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:32 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-13NYC mayor electionTrump warns Mamdanizohran mamdani

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Amazon Down: Thousands Of Users Report Checkout Issues, Here’s What We Know

Afghanistan, Pakistan To Hold ‘Final Round’ Of Talks In Istanbul Amid Rising Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech
‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech
‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech
‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

QUICK LINKS