Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

US President Donald Trump has increased the number of fighter jets he claims were downed during the brief military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year now stating that “eight planes were shot down.” Trump has repeatedly claimed that he personally brokered peace between the two nations by threatening to cancel trade negotiations.

Speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami, President Trump said he stopped what he alleged was a looming war between India and Pakistan by refusing to pursue trade deals until both sides agreed to peace.

“I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down an eighth was really badly wounded. Essentially, eight planes,” Trump told the gathering, adding:

“I said, ‘We are not making any trade deals with you if you are at war.’ A day later, I get a call ‘We made peace.’ Without tariffs, that would have never happened.”

The President has made similar claims previously, sometimes saying five, six, or seven jets were downed but this is the first time he has raised the number to eight.

India firmly denies any US mediation

India maintains that the ceasefire on May 10 was not influenced by Washington. According to New Delhi, India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the killing of Hindu pilgrims in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Pakistan has given shifting numbers over the months:

Initially claiming six Indian jets shot down,

Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif told the UN that seven Indian jets were destroyed.

India acknowledged “some losses” during the four-day confrontation but rejected Pakistan’s numbers.

Trump keeps repeating the claim

This anecdote has now become a recurring narrative in Trump’s speeches as he positions himself as a global peacemaker. Reports indicate he has repeated the India-Pakistan claim more than 60 times, even as both nations dispute his version of events.

