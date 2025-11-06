LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

US President Donald Trump has revised his claim about mediating peace between India and Pakistan, now saying “eight planes were shot down” during the conflict. India denies US intervention, while Trump insists his threat to halt trade deals ended the escalation.

India Rejects Trump’s New Claim: ‘Eight Planes Shot Down’ During Conflict. (Photo: ANI)
India Rejects Trump’s New Claim: ‘Eight Planes Shot Down’ During Conflict. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 6, 2025 12:06:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

US President Donald Trump has increased the number of fighter jets he claims were downed during the brief military conflict between India and Pakistan earlier this year now stating that “eight planes were shot down.” Trump has repeatedly claimed that he personally brokered peace between the two nations by threatening to cancel trade negotiations.

Speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami, President Trump said he stopped what he alleged was a looming war between India and Pakistan by refusing to pursue trade deals until both sides agreed to peace.

“I heard they were going to war. Seven planes were shot down  an eighth was really badly wounded. Essentially, eight planes,” Trump told the gathering, adding:
 “I said, ‘We are not making any trade deals with you if you are at war.’ A day later, I get a call  ‘We made peace.’ Without tariffs, that would have never happened.”

The President has made similar claims previously, sometimes saying five, six, or seven jets were downed but this is the first time he has raised the number to eight.

India firmly denies any US mediation

India maintains that the ceasefire on May 10 was not influenced by Washington. According to New Delhi, India carried out Operation Sindoor, striking terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the killing of Hindu pilgrims in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Pakistan has given shifting numbers over the months:

  • Initially claiming six Indian jets shot down,

  • Later, PM Shehbaz Sharif told the UN that seven Indian jets were destroyed.

India acknowledged “some losses” during the four-day confrontation but rejected Pakistan’s numbers.

Trump keeps repeating the claim

This anecdote has now become a recurring narrative in Trump’s speeches as he positions himself as a global peacemaker. Reports indicate he has repeated the India-Pakistan claim more than 60 times, even as both nations dispute his version of events.

ALSO READ: ‘Follower Of Rahul Gandhi’: BJP’s Nitin Nabin Mocks Tejashwi Yadav, Predicts Same ‘Fate’ In Bihar Polls

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 12:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: eight planes shot downhome-hero-pos-4india-pakistan conflicttrumpTrump peace claim

RELATED News

Zohran Mamdani’s First Day: Chai, Momos, And Historic NYC Win, Bold Identity On Day One, Inside His NYC Mayor-Elect Journey

‘Weakest Password Ever’: Louvre Museum Used ‘LOUVRE’ As Security Password, Probe Reveals Shocking Heist Vulnerability

‘Be Very Nice To Me’: Trump Warns Zohran Mamdani After Fiery Victory Speech

Amazon Down: Thousands Of Users Report Checkout Issues, Here’s What We Know

Afghanistan, Pakistan To Hold ‘Final Round’ Of Talks In Istanbul Amid Rising Border Tensions: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Elections 2025: VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani Urges Voters to Cast Their Franchise, Calls Public ‘True Owners of Democracy’

Who Was Anunay Sood Dating? Here’s What We Know So Far

“Vo Banduk ki Baat Karty Hai, Unki Party Ke Log Goliya Chlaty Hai…Modi Ji Ko Yad Nhi Rehta”: Rabri Devi on PM Modi ‘Katta’ Remark

‘Tawa Se Roti Palatni Padti Hai’: Lalu Yadav’s Fiery Message to Bihar Voters, Calls for Political Change in 2025

Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway, Check Highest And Lowest Voter Turnout Till 11 AM, CM Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav And Others Cast Their Votes

Final Opportunity to Own a Ready-to-Move-in Luxury Home at Ekta Tripolis

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Nirahua’s Double Appeal: Support NDA at the Polls and Neelam Giri on Bigg Boss 19!

Orkla India IPO Hits Dalal Street: 100% OFS And ₹1,667 Crore Issue Makes Quiet Debut At ₹702

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation
Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation
Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation
Trump Claims India-Pakistan ‘Peace Deal’ After 8 Planes Shot Down, India Denies US Mediation

QUICK LINKS