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Home > World > Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

Rumours about the death of Benjamin Netanyahu spread online after a video allegedly showing him with 'six fingers' sparked claims that the clip was AI generated.

File image of Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
File image of Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 14, 2026 08:22:34 IST

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

Online speculation on the safety and whereabouts of Benjamin Netanyahu has resurfaced following a video of the Israeli prime minister speaking to the nation that started spreading in the social media. The video, which he posted on his official account during the current tensions between Israel and Iran, immediately attracted attention after some of the users stated that the video seemed to depict Netanyahu with six fingers on one hand. The post led to an avalanche of posts speculating that the video was created with the help of artificial intelligence and that the Israeli leader had died. The rumours quickly went viral and some viral messages doubted that Netanyahu was alive and was being used by the authorities to hide the truth using AI-generated content.

Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead?

Nevertheless, none of these assertions has been substantially proven. Fact-checks did not find any plausible information that the Israeli prime minister already died or the video was fake. An X viral post advertised a false report of the death of Netanyahu after a supposed tweet by the official account of the Israeli prime minister was erased. The screen shot provided to prove the assertion was in turn proven to be fake, and such a message had never been written. Elaborated fact checking and verified sources reported that Netanyahu is still alive and still makes public appearances during the war between Iran and its leaders under Mojtaba Khamenei.



Where Is Benjamin Netanyahu?

The five fingers claim as well seems to be a visual illusion of a still frame of the video as opposed to manipulation. According to analysts, the angle of the hand of Netanyahu during the act of pointing at a podium in which the picture was taken together with shadows formed the perception of having an additional finger. In motion, the clip clearly presents a hand gesture with five fingers which is the normal one. Israeli government officials have also dismissed the rumor of attacks on the prime minister saying that Netanyahu is safe and will still continue to lead the response of the country amidst the growing regional tensions.

ALSO READ: Why Is Iran’s Kharg Island Considered Its Oil ‘Crown Jewel’ — And Why Did The US Target It? Explained

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 8:22 AM IST
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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister

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Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister
Is Benjamin Netanyahu Dead? Fact Checking The ‘Six Fingers’ Video Amid Rising Rumors About Israel’s Prime Minister
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