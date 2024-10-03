Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have traveled to the southeastern United States to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which has claimed 180 lives. This powerful storm struck last Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a trail of destruction in North and South Carolina and beyond, with hundreds still reported missing.

Biden took an aerial tour, flying over the hardest-hit regions. He expressed deep concern about the individuals who remain unaccounted for, stating, “God willing, they’re alive,” highlighting the difficulties posed by downed communication networks. Search-and-rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach remote areas, but their efforts have been hindered by the scale of the damage.

In a proactive response to the crisis, Biden has deployed 1,000 active-duty soldiers to assist the 6,000 National Guard members and 4,800 federal aid workers already on the ground. Relief supplies are being delivered through a combination of airdrops and mule transport, as officials brace for a long recovery process that could extend for years.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris visited neighboring Georgia to evaluate the situation there. Both North Carolina and Georgia are critical swing states for the upcoming presidential election, underscoring the political significance of the recovery efforts.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also visited Georgia earlier this week to survey the damage. In North Carolina, where many residents still lack running water, Biden focused on the western areas, particularly Asheville in Buncombe County. Officials described the destruction as “biblical,” with homes and bridges swept away by relentless rainfall.

North Carolina has been hit hardest, accounting for nearly half of the reported fatalities. Other states affected include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia, marking Helene as one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the U.S. in recent memory, surpassing the toll of Hurricane Ian, which resulted in 156 deaths in 2022.

Local volunteers are stepping up to assist those in need, sharing moving accounts of loss and resilience. One volunteer recounted the plight of a woman who had previously lost everything in Hurricane Katrina, only to face another disaster nearly twenty years later. “Looks like she’s wiped out again,” the volunteer noted, emphasizing the dire circumstances many are facing.

Hurricane Helene‘s impact is extensive, even forcing the closure of mines in Spruce Pine, known for its high-purity quartz. As recovery efforts continue, both state and federal officials are working around the clock to support communities grappling with the aftermath of this devastating storm.

