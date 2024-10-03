Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have traveled to the southeastern United States to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

Biden And Harris Visits Hurricane Helene Affected Areas

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have traveled to the southeastern United States to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, which has claimed 180 lives. This powerful storm struck last Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, leaving a trail of destruction in North and South Carolina and beyond, with hundreds still reported missing.

Biden took an aerial tour, flying over the hardest-hit regions. He expressed deep concern about the individuals who remain unaccounted for, stating, “God willing, they’re alive,” highlighting the difficulties posed by downed communication networks. Search-and-rescue teams are working tirelessly to reach remote areas, but their efforts have been hindered by the scale of the damage.

In a proactive response to the crisis, Biden has deployed 1,000 active-duty soldiers to assist the 6,000 National Guard members and 4,800 federal aid workers already on the ground. Relief supplies are being delivered through a combination of airdrops and mule transport, as officials brace for a long recovery process that could extend for years.

Meanwhile, Vice President Harris visited neighboring Georgia to evaluate the situation there. Both North Carolina and Georgia are critical swing states for the upcoming presidential election, underscoring the political significance of the recovery efforts.

MUST READ: Australia Organizes Urgent Evacuation Flights For Citizens in Lebanon

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also visited Georgia earlier this week to survey the damage. In North Carolina, where many residents still lack running water, Biden focused on the western areas, particularly Asheville in Buncombe County. Officials described the destruction as “biblical,” with homes and bridges swept away by relentless rainfall.

North Carolina has been hit hardest, accounting for nearly half of the reported fatalities. Other states affected include South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia, marking Helene as one of the deadliest hurricanes to strike the U.S. in recent memory, surpassing the toll of Hurricane Ian, which resulted in 156 deaths in 2022.

Local volunteers are stepping up to assist those in need, sharing moving accounts of loss and resilience. One volunteer recounted the plight of a woman who had previously lost everything in Hurricane Katrina, only to face another disaster nearly twenty years later. “Looks like she’s wiped out again,” the volunteer noted, emphasizing the dire circumstances many are facing.

Hurricane Helene‘s impact is extensive, even forcing the closure of mines in Spruce Pine, known for its high-purity quartz. As recovery efforts continue, both state and federal officials are working around the clock to support communities grappling with the aftermath of this devastating storm.

ALSO READ: Melania Trump: ‘A Woman’s Choice’ On Abortion; Donald Trump Advocates For State Control

Filed under

Biden Harris visit Community resilience Hurricane Helene damage hurricane response Southeast recovery efforts

Also Read

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Marburg Virus Outbreak In Germany, 10 Lives Lost

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russia Captures Key Ukrainian City Vuhledar as Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Dominican Republic To Begin Deportation Of 10,000 Haitians Per Week

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Indian Army Launches Training For Agniveer Aspirants

Entertainment

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox