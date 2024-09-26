Home
As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his four-year term, he shared insights about his future plans in a recent interview on a prominent daytime talk show.

Biden At Peace With Decision To Withdraw From 2024 Race

As President Joe Biden approaches the end of his four-year term, he shared insights about his future plans in a recent interview on a prominent daytime talk show. The 81-year-old leader expressed his intention to remain active in public service, despite stepping away from the presidency.

A Commitment to Continued Engagement

Biden conveyed that he is “at peace” with his decision to withdraw from the upcoming White House race. He emphasized that retirement is not in his plans; rather, he intends to engage in both domestic and global policy initiatives through the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, D.C., and the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware.

“I’m not going away,” he stated, affirming his commitment to contribute to pressing issues even after leaving office.

Legacy and Transitioning Leadership

When asked how he wishes to be remembered, Biden downplayed concerns about his legacy. “I’m less concerned about what my legacy is. And although I’m leaving, you’re stuck with me,” he remarked. He highlighted his role as a transitional president, paving the way for a new generation of leaders while taking pride in the accomplishments of his administration.

“There’s so many other things I want to do in terms of the Biden Institute and foreign policy,” he noted, expressing a desire to continue the initiatives he has started.

On His Decision to Withdraw

During the conversation, Biden discussed his rationale for stepping back from the presidential race, describing it as a strategic choice to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to run. He characterized this decision as part of a necessary transition for the party and the country.

“It was better to withdraw and let Kamala Harris run for the office,” he explained. Reflecting on his time in office, he stated, “It’s my greatest honor to sit behind the resolute desk as the US President. I loved it, but, it sounds corny, I love my country more.”

Biden’s remarks signal his ongoing commitment to public service and the principles he champions, ensuring that his influence will extend beyond his presidential term.

