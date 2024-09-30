Home
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Biden Greenlights $567 Million Defense Package For Taiwan

On Sunday, President Joe Biden authorized $567 million in defense assistance for Taiwan, marking another step by the United States to enhance the island's military capabilities amid increasing tensions with China.

U.S. Commitment to Taiwan

The United States continues to be Taiwan’s most significant international supporter and arms provider, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations. China has persistently urged Washington to cease arms sales to Taipei, which it regards as part of its territory.

In a statement, the White House indicated that Biden had “delegated the Secretary of State the authority to direct the drawdown of up to $567 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan.” Further details were not disclosed.

READ MORE: Thirty Killed in North Carolina as Hurricane Helene Swamps

Historical Context of U.S. Arms Sales

Between the 1950s and 1970s, Taiwan received substantial economic and military support from the U.S. This aid was significantly reduced following the normalization of relations with China in 1979.

In late 2022, Congress enacted legislation aimed at reinstating military aid to Taiwan, allowing for billions of dollars in annual loans and grants and enabling Taiwan to purchase weapons directly from U.S. defense stocks for the first time.

In April, Biden signed a comprehensive bill that provides significant new U.S. aid not only for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia but also for Israel and Taiwan.

Ongoing Military Support

Since 1950, the U.S. has supplied Taiwan with nearly $50 billion in defense equipment and services, with several major sales occurring in recent administrations. As of August 2024, Taiwan is reportedly awaiting over $20 billion in U.S. weapon deliveries, which include numerous F-16 fighter jets approved for sale in 2019.

China, viewing Taiwan—governed as a democracy—as its territory, has escalated military and political pressure over the last five years to assert its claims, a stance that Taiwan vehemently rejects.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: SpaceX Rescues Stranded Astronauts on the ISS

