Biden Mistakenly Calls Zelenskyy ‘President Putin’ During NATO Event, 2024 Re-election Concerns Mount

President Joe Biden made a notable slip during a NATO summit on Thursday, accidentally referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin”—a blunder that adds to growing concerns about the president’s mental sharpness as he faces increasing calls to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. US President Joe Biden speaks alongside Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit.

The Gaffe and Quick Recovery

During the event, Biden introduced Zelenskyy by mistakenly calling him “President Putin,” referring to the Russian leader who has been waging war against Ukraine since 2022. Realizing his mistake, Biden quickly corrected himself.

BREAKING: President Joe Biden refers to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin” during the NATO summit. Holy sh*t. “And now I wanna hand it over to the President of Ukraine who has as much courage as he has. Determination, ladies and gentlemen, President… pic.twitter.com/6ug5qh2nF8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 11, 2024

In a lighthearted response, Zelenskyy joked, “I’m better [than Putin],” prompting a chuckle from the audience. Biden, seizing the moment, replied, “You are a hell of a lot better,” attributing his verbal slip to being “so focused on beating Putin.”

Political Context and Reelection Concerns

This gaffe comes at a particularly sensitive time for Biden, who is facing mounting pressure from within the Democratic Party to reconsider his candidacy for the 2024 election. As concerns grow over his mental acuity and his ability to challenge former President Donald Trump, more Democrats are calling for him to step aside. Recently, Representatives Greg Stanton, Ed Case, and Brad Schneider have joined the ranks of those suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris might be a better option for the party’s presidential ticket.

Biden, however, has firmly rejected these calls to withdraw, maintaining this week that he is “firmly committed” to his reelection bid. According to recent polls from ABC News/Ipsos and The Washington Post, Trump is currently leading Biden in many national surveys, a situation that has heightened scrutiny of Biden’s performance, especially following a debate in late June where he struggled with his words.

The Broader Implications

Biden’s slip-up at the NATO summit underscores the challenges he faces both in his role as president and on the campaign trail. While the incident was quickly defused with humor, it reflects the broader issues that Biden’s opponents are leveraging in their arguments against his reelection.

As the 2024 election approaches, Biden’s ability to handle both domestic and international pressures will continue to be a focal point for voters and critics alike.

