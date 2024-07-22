Biden's Exit Sparks Celeb Reactions: From Cardi B To Ariana Grande, Support Grows For Kamala Harris

In a surprising development, Joe Biden has declared his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race. This announcement has reverberated globally, prompting reactions from celebrities ranging from Cardi B to Jimmy Kimmel. Biden’s decision follows increasing pressure from fellow Democrats and the public, who expressed concerns about his suitability for a second term as POTUS.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” stated the oldest-ever president of the United States in a statement shared on official social media platforms. Biden had previously indicated he would only consider stepping down if advised by doctors due to any potential medical condition. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step aside and focus entirely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he added.

Lil Nas X and Celebrities React to Biden’s Withdrawal from Presidential Race

Taking to social media, Montero Lamar Hill, known as Lil Nas X, the American rapper, singer, and songwriter, wrote, “Wow, it’s really over.” His comment was a pointed jab at the politician, whose public gaffes were under high scrutiny, raising concerns over his cognitive health. However, other celebrities also joined in to express gratitude for his service and bid farewell.

“Joe Biden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos,” Star Wars star Mark Hamill reacted to the news.

Ariana Grande Supports Kamala Harris Following Biden’s Exit

Following President Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 elections and endorse his current VP, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic presidential nominee, singer Ariana Grande swiftly showed her support for the American politician and attorney. Grande shared Biden’s endorsement of Harris on Friday via her Instagram, accompanied by a link to register to vote.

“AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate, the Bongos crooner wrote. “STOP F–KIN PLAYIN WITH ME !!!!!!!” She added.

Celebrity Support Surges for Kamala Harris

Adding to the conversation, English comedian and actor Russell Brand remarked, “Joe Biden has backed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination after withdrawing from the race. It’s a crazy world, mate.”

Model Christie Brinkley celebrated the moment, declaring, “”This is an EXCITING day for women!” as she endorsed Harris for the presidency.

Demi Lovato shared her reaction on Instagram, highlighting Biden’s endorsement of Harris and urging action with the Democratic Party’s donation platform, exclaiming, “Let’s do this!!” She also posted a photo of herself with Harris in another story.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres Expresses Support for Biden’s Decision

Comedian and TV host Ellen DeGeneres also responded to the news, posting on her official X account, “I’m grateful to President Biden for everything he’s done.”

Jimmy Kimmel followed suit, expressing his gratitude with a heartfelt message: “Thank you President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for your leadership, integrity, empathy, and service to our country.” He also shared a photo of Biden with First Lady Jill Biden on his Instagram, captioning it with words of admiration and encouragement.

