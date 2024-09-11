Blinken And Lammy Unveil New Support For Ukraine, No Immediate Breakthrough On Long-Range Weapons

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister David Lammy met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday in Kyiv, a visit disrupted by air raid warnings. The high-level talks focused on Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia and explored ways to enhance support for Kyiv.

Discussions on Long-Range Weaponry

During the visit, Blinken and Lammy addressed Ukraine’s urgent request for long-range weapons, including U.S. ATACMS and British Storm Shadows, which Ukraine hopes to use to strike deep into Russian territory. Despite these discussions, no immediate breakthrough was achieved on this issue. Blinken stated, “Among other things, we discussed long-range fires, but a number of other things as well. And as I said at the outset, I’m going to take that discussion back to Washington to brief the president on what I heard.”

Ongoing Debate on Military Equipment

British Foreign Minister David Lammy emphasized that the talks covered a broad range of military needs. “We are listening carefully and, of course, we are having discussions on a range of issues, including the military equipment that Ukraine needs to win,” Lammy said. However, he also suggested that the discussions might continue for several weeks, which may disappoint Ukrainians eager for more decisive action.

Zelenskiy’s Optimism and Concerns

President Zelenskiy expressed cautious optimism about the outcome of the discussions, although he acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the approval of long-range strikes. “Let’s count on some strong decisions at least. For us it’s very important for today,” Zelenskiy told reporters. On his Telegram channel, he described the talks as “long and meaningful,” noting that “all the key issues were discussed” including long-range weaponry and strategic moves towards peace.

Security Concerns and New Support Announced

The visit was marked by two air raid alerts, which briefly disrupted the proceedings. The alerts, reportedly triggered by ballistic missile threats, led to the cancellation of a planned wreath-laying ceremony. In terms of support, Blinken announced over $700 million in aid for Ukraine, while Lammy confirmed an additional £600 million from Britain.

International Reactions and Future Plans

The U.S. and European leaders remain wary of escalating the conflict with Russia by providing Ukraine with long-range weapons. Russian officials have warned that such moves could be seen as direct involvement in the war. U.S. President Joe Biden hinted at a possible compromise, stating, “My administration was working that out now” in response to questions about lifting restrictions on long-range weapon use.

Upcoming U.S. Visit and Continued Conflict

Later this month, President Zelenskiy will travel to the United States to present a plan to President Biden and his potential successors in the upcoming presidential election. The plan aims to advance efforts to bring the conflict closer to resolution. Meanwhile, the situation on the ground remains tense, with recent reports indicating incremental Russian advances and ongoing Ukrainian resistance.

