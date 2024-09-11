September 24 Marks Start Of 79th UN General Assembly Session: What To Expect

The annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session will commence on September 24 with six days of speeches. This marks the start of the 79th session of the UNGA.

The annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session will commence on September 24 with six days of speeches. This marks the start of the 79th session of the UNGA.

Traditionally, Brazil is the first member state to address the assembly, a practice rooted in the early days of the UN when Brazil would step up when other countries were hesitant, according to UN officials.

As the host country of the UN headquarters, the United States is the second to speak. The order of addresses is then determined by hierarchy and a first-come, first-served basis. Heads of state typically speak first, followed by deputy heads of state, crown princes, heads of government, ministers, and lower-ranked delegates.

This year’s roster includes 87 heads of state, three vice-presidents, two crown princes, 45 heads of government, eight deputy heads of government, 45 ministers, and four lower-ranked delegates.

Speech Length and Notable Addresses

Leaders are encouraged to adhere to a voluntary 15-minute time limit for their speeches. Historically, speeches have varied greatly in length, with Cuban leader Fidel Castro delivering a notable four-and-a-half-hour speech in 1960, and Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi speaking for over an hour and a half in 2009.

Themes and Major Issues

This year’s theme for the General Assembly is: “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations.”

Key topics expected to dominate discussions include:

The War in Gaza: With civilian casualties exceeding 41,000 and worsening humanitarian conditions, many leaders are expected to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are scheduled to address the assembly on September 26.

With civilian casualties exceeding 41,000 and worsening humanitarian conditions, many leaders are expected to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are scheduled to address the assembly on September 26. Ukraine Conflict: The ongoing conflict with Russia remains a major concern. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to speak on September 25. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has not attended in person since 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address the assembly on September 28.

The ongoing conflict with Russia remains a major concern. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to speak on September 25. Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has not attended in person since 2015, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will address the assembly on September 28. Climate Change: Leaders from smaller island nations and other vulnerable states are anticipated to make urgent appeals for climate action as global warming continues to impact their regions.

Leaders from smaller island nations and other vulnerable states are anticipated to make urgent appeals for climate action as global warming continues to impact their regions. UN Security Council Reform: Calls for reform of the UN Security Council are expected, with discussions around expanding membership and limiting veto powers being prominent issues.

Summit of the Future

Prior to the General Assembly, the two-day Summit of the Future will take place on September 22-23. The summit aims to adopt key documents, including a pact for the future, a declaration on future generations, and a global digital compact. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the need for ambitious reforms and governance for modern challenges, including the UN Security Council, the World Bank, the IMF, and global digital governance.

This gathering promises to be a significant event, reflecting global priorities and the urgent issues facing the international community.

ALSO READ: Pope Francis To Celebrate Mass At Singapore’s National Stadium In Historic Visit