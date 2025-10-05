LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift Bashar al Assad gaza arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > World > Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 06:36:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

TORONTO — Alejandro Kirk homered twice and the Toronto Blue Jays trounced the New York Yankees 10-1 Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits, including a homer, and added a sacrifice fly while Nathan Lukes had three RBIs to help the Blue Jays earn their first postseason win since 2016 — snapping a streak of seven straight losses. Aaron Judge had two hits for the Yankees, but the slugger struck out with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth with the Blue Jays clinging to a 2-0 lead. Kevin Gausman's full-count pitch plunged low and outside, but Judge chased the off-speed offering. "The Judge at-bat was huge, to get that out," said Toronto manager John Schneider. Guerrero hit his first career postseason home run with two out in the first against Luis Gil (0-1), a shot to left on a 2-1 changeup. In the second, Guerrero was a factor defensively. He snared Ryan McMahon's broken-bat line drive and stepped on first for an inning-ending double play. Kirk led off the home second with his first career postseason homer when he cranked a first-pitch fastball to left. "They were hunting top of the zone a little bit," said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. "I thought they put a lot of good swings on him. "We can live with the two solo home runs and thought we could piece it together." Tim Hill replaced Gil after Guerrero's two-out single in the third and allowed Addison Barger's infield hit before ending the inning. Gil gave up two runs and four hits with no walks and two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Lukes made a diving catch before skidding across the right-field line to rob Jazz Chisholm Jr. of a hit in the fifth. The Yankees loaded the bases with none out in the sixth on Anthony Volpe's double high off the left-field wall, Austin Wells's single and Trent Grisham's walk. Judge struck out before Cody Bellinger's walk forced in a run. After Gausman retired Ben Rice on an infield fly, Louis Varland came in and struck out Giancarlo Stanton with a 101-mph fastball to end the inning. "I would take Louis Varland against anybody right now," Gausman said. "He has taken his game to another level. That was one of the greatest trades we've ever made." Gausman (1-0) allowed one run, four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Seranthony Dominguez replaced Varland in the seventh after McMahon's one-out single. Luke Weaver walked Daulton Varsho to lead off Toronto's seventh. Anthony Santander and Gimenez singled to score a run. Fernando Cruz replaced Weaver. Pinch runner Myles Straw was forced at third on Ernie Clement's bunt and George Springer walked to load the bases. Lukes lined a two-run double to right and Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly to center for a 6-1 lead. Brendon Little pitched around Judge's double in the eighth. Kirk led off the home eighth with a homer against Paul Blackburn. Gimenez added an RBI double, Clement had a sacrifice fly and Lukes contributed an RBI single. –Larry Millson, Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 6:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Is Bashar al-Assad Still Alive? Exiled Syrian Leader ‘Poisoned’ In Russia, Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Donald Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Hamas, Hails Israel Withdrawal Plan, Promises…
RD-93MA: Has Russia Ignored India To Supply Engines For Pakistan’s JF-17 Jets? Congress Demands Answers, Here Is A Fact Check
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea condemn Liverpool to third successive defeat
Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth

LATEST NEWS

OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Cyclone Shakti: Maharashtra Braces For Rains; Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jammu And Kashmir Weather Forecast Alerts Issued
Victoria Beckham shows youthful slip dresses at Paris Fashion Week
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
Automaker Stellantis planning $10 billion in US investments, Bloomberg News reports
OpenAI's Altman seeks funds for infrastructure expansion on Asia, Middle East tour, WSJ reports
Ex-QB, analyst Mark Sanchez hospitalised after reported stabbing
Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' presents pop phenomenon at the peak of her power
Mark Sanchez Stabbing: Who Stabbed The Former NFL Star? All About His Wife Perry Mattfeld, Family & Net Worth
Pornhub, World’s Most Visited Adult Site, Faces 50% Traffic Crash In This Country After Shocking New Rule
Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees
Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees
Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees
Blue Jays break playoff losing streak with blowout of Yankees

QUICK LINKS