Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky is experiencing a surge in new users as X, formerly known as Twitter, plans to introduce a controversial update that will allow users to view posts from accounts they have blocked.

Since Elon Musk acquired X in 2022, he has defended the update, arguing that it is long overdue and that the current blocking system “didn’t make sense.” However, this move has triggered backlash from many users.

Some have expressed concern, especially those who worry that individuals they’ve blocked—whom they refer to as “creeps” and “weirdos”—will still be able to see their posts. Others believe that this change will enable harmful actors on the platform.

Rising competition for X

One user pointed out that blocking is an important tool for women to stop unwanted attention and harassment, questioning why Musk is altering this essential feature.

In contrast, Bluesky, a rising competitor to X, has seen a significant increase in users, many of whom are disillusioned with recent changes on X. Bluesky has promoted its own blocking system as a safer and more customizable experience, emphasizing its commitment to online safety. The platform allows users to block others from viewing their posts, giving them more control over their content.

Some X users have already received a pop-up notification warning them about the upcoming change. The notification informs users that blocked accounts will be able to see their posts if they are public, but they will not be able to interact with them. Users can still protect their accounts for greater control over who views their content.

Bluesky continues to grow in popularity

This update is part of a series of changes following Musk’s acquisition, which have led to criticism from several organizations. The Anti-Defamation League and the Center for Countering Digital Hate have reported a significant rise in racist slurs on the platform—nearly tripling since Musk’s takeover. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue also noted that anti-Semitic posts have doubled.

Additional reports have highlighted increases in Islamophobia, misinformation, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on X. Media monitoring group GLAAD has even called X “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people.”

Furthermore, a new update to X’s Terms of Service, set to take effect on November 15, has raised concerns. The update allows X to use users’ images, videos, and audio to train AI models like Grok, frustrating many users who feel their content is being exploited without consent.

As Bluesky continues to grow in popularity, it may become an increasingly attractive alternative for those looking for a platform that offers greater control and safety, especially in light of recent changes on X.

