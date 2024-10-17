Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky is experiencing a surge in new users as X, formerly known as Twitter, plans to introduce a controversial update that will allow users to view posts from accounts they have blocked.

Bluesky Sees Surge In Users As X Plans To Allow Viewing Of Blocked Accounts’ Posts

Bluesky is experiencing a surge in new users as X, formerly known as Twitter, plans to introduce a controversial update that will allow users to view posts from accounts they have blocked.

Since Elon Musk acquired X in 2022, he has defended the update, arguing that it is long overdue and that the current blocking system “didn’t make sense.” However, this move has triggered backlash from many users.

Some have expressed concern, especially those who worry that individuals they’ve blocked—whom they refer to as “creeps” and “weirdos”—will still be able to see their posts. Others believe that this change will enable harmful actors on the platform.

Rising competition for X

One user pointed out that blocking is an important tool for women to stop unwanted attention and harassment, questioning why Musk is altering this essential feature.

In contrast, Bluesky, a rising competitor to X, has seen a significant increase in users, many of whom are disillusioned with recent changes on X. Bluesky has promoted its own blocking system as a safer and more customizable experience, emphasizing its commitment to online safety. The platform allows users to block others from viewing their posts, giving them more control over their content.

Some X users have already received a pop-up notification warning them about the upcoming change. The notification informs users that blocked accounts will be able to see their posts if they are public, but they will not be able to interact with them. Users can still protect their accounts for greater control over who views their content.

Bluesky continues to grow in popularity

This update is part of a series of changes following Musk’s acquisition, which have led to criticism from several organizations. The Anti-Defamation League and the Center for Countering Digital Hate have reported a significant rise in racist slurs on the platform—nearly tripling since Musk’s takeover. The Institute for Strategic Dialogue also noted that anti-Semitic posts have doubled.

Additional reports have highlighted increases in Islamophobia, misinformation, and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on X. Media monitoring group GLAAD has even called X “the most dangerous platform for LGBTQ people.”

Furthermore, a new update to X’s Terms of Service, set to take effect on November 15, has raised concerns. The update allows X to use users’ images, videos, and audio to train AI models like Grok, frustrating many users who feel their content is being exploited without consent.

As Bluesky continues to grow in popularity, it may become an increasingly attractive alternative for those looking for a platform that offers greater control and safety, especially in light of recent changes on X.

Read More: Are We Facing Kessler Syndrome? The Growing Threat of Space Debris

Filed under

Bluesky Elon Musk social media X block X Updates X. Twitter
Advertisement

Also Read

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

Infosys Q2 Net Profit Rises To Rs 6,506 Crore; Dividend Declared

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What is Bluesky? The Rising Competitor Of X

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Ashok Gehlot Again? Congress’s Relentless Pattern Of Relying On Veteran Politicians

Gold And Silver Prices Today on 17-10-2024: Latest Rates Are Here!

Gold And Silver Prices Today on 17-10-2024: Latest Rates Are Here!

Entertainment

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

What Was The ₹25 Lakh Plot to Assassinate Salman Khan With AK-47?

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Revealed About Her Mental Health, ‘I Can’t Even Sleep…’

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

THIS Skill Of Tom Holland Is Pissing Zendaya Off: He’s Too Good

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

Bridgerton Fame Nicola Coughlan Expresses Frustration Over Body-Shaming Remarks

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

K-Pop BTS J-Hope Finishes Military Service

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox