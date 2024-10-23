Boeing-Made Satellite Disintegrates In Orbit: Intelsat Confirms Total Loss

A communications satellite built by Boeing has reportedly disintegrated in space. Intelsat confirmed that its Intelsat 33e satellite experienced a malfunction on October 19, leading to a “total loss” of the spacecraft.

A communications satellite built by Boeing has reportedly disintegrated in space. Intelsat confirmed that its Intelsat 33e satellite experienced a malfunction on October 19, leading to a “total loss” of the spacecraft.

Intelsat Responds to Anomaly

In an official statement, Intelsat noted, “We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze data and observations. A Failure Review Board has been convened to complete a comprehensive analysis of the cause of the anomaly. Since the anomaly, Intelsat has been in active dialogue with affected customers and partners. Migration and service restoration plans are well underway across the Intelsat fleet and third-party satellites.”

U.S. Space Force Confirms Breakup

The incident was also corroborated by the U.S. Space Force, which stated, “U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) has confirmed the breakup of Intelsat 33E in GEO on October 19, 2024, at approximately 0430 UTC. Currently tracking around 20 associated pieces—analysis ongoing. S4S has observed no immediate threats and is continuing to conduct routine conjunction assessments to support the safety and sustainability of the space domain.”

Debris Count Uncertain

While Intelsat confirmed the breakup, satellite-tracking company ExoAnalytic Solutions reported monitoring as many as 57 pieces of debris, raising concerns over space safety.

History of Propulsion Issues

Launched in 2016 to provide communications services across Europe, Asia, and Africa, Intelsat 33e faced early propulsion issues that delayed its entry into orbit. Its operational lifespan was further reduced due to additional propulsion problems in 2017.

Previous Losses

This isn’t the first time a Boeing satellite has been declared a total loss; in 2019, another satellite, Intelsat 29e, suffered a similar fate after only three years in operation.

Ongoing Challenges for Boeing

The breakup of the 33e satellite coincides with ongoing scrutiny of Boeing, which has faced criticism over its troubled Starliner mission and is currently dealing with a criminal fraud charge related to the 737 Max plane crashes.

Looking Ahead

As Intelsat works to address the fallout from this incident, the company emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the reliability of its remaining fleet and restoring service for its customers.

Summary

The disintegration of the Intelsat 33e satellite underscores the challenges facing satellite manufacturers and operators in maintaining reliable services in an increasingly congested space environment.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Hashem Safieddine, Potential Successor To Nasrallah, Reportedly Eliminated By Israel