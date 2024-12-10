Brazil’s President Lula Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery: What Happened?

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 79, underwent successful emergency brain surgery after an MRI revealed an intracranial hemorrhage. The surgery was conducted at Sirio Libanes hospital in São Paulo, and Lula is now in the intensive care unit. (READ MORE BELOW)

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, aged 79, recently underwent emergency surgery to address a serious health issue. The leftist leader was rushed to Sirio Libanes hospital in São Paulo after an MRI scan revealed an intracranial hemorrhage, which led to the decision for urgent surgery. According to a medical note shared through his official X account, the procedure was a success, and Lula is reported to be in good condition, with medical professionals now monitoring his recovery in the intensive care unit.

The health scare comes after Lula suffered a fall at his home earlier this year. The fall left him with a visible cut on the back of his head, just above his neck, and doctors have indicated that there may be a connection between that earlier incident and the current bleed on his brain. The link between the two events raised concerns and led to further testing.

In light of this recent health issue, President Lula was forced to cancel his planned trip to the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. This decision followed the earlier fall and was confirmed through a statement from his office at the time.

Despite the surgery, Lula’s medical team remains optimistic, and a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday, where doctors will provide more detailed information regarding his health status. Brazilian Labor Minister Luiz Marinho was among the first to publicly send his well wishes to President Lula, extending hopes for a swift and complete recovery through social media.

Lula’s recovery will be closely monitored in the coming days, as the Brazilian public and political leaders await updates on his health.

