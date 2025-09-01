BREAKING: Army Helicopter Crashes in Northern Pakistan, Killing 5 People on Board

A Pakistani army helicopter crashed during a routine flight in the country’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region on Monday, killing all five people on board, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The victims included two pilots and three technicians, AP quoted regional government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq as saying.

Suggesting that the helicopter likely went down due to a technical fault, Faraq said it caught fire afterward. “Authorities are investigating,” he added without providing further details on the cause or the exact circumstances.

Monday’s report comes on the heels of a similar incident late last month when a helicopter carrying relief supplies to the flood-hit Bajaur region crashed amid bad weather, reportedly killing all five aboard.

In September 2024, another helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan resulted in six deaths due to engine failure, per AP.

(This is a breaking news story and will be updated as and when more information becomes available)