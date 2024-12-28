Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

One lucky Mega Millions player in California has started the New Year with a massive fortune after securing the winning ticket for an estimated $1.22 billion jackpot.

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

One lucky Mega Millions player in California has started the New Year with a massive fortune after securing the winning ticket for an estimated $1.22 billion jackpot. This monumental win ends a three-month dry spell during which no one managed to claim the top prize in the popular lottery.

Winning Numbers and Details of the California Jackpot

The winning ticket, drawn on Friday night, matched all six numbers: white balls 3, 7, 37, 49, 55, and the gold Mega Ball 6. According to the Mega Millions website, the winner or winners have yet to come forward and reveal their identities.

The $1.22 billion jackpot represents the total amount that would be paid out through an annuity over 29 years. However, the overwhelming majority of winners prefer a one-time cash payout, which for this draw is an estimated $549.7 million before taxes.

Odds and Record-Breaking Prizes in California

Mega Millions is known for its daunting odds of winning the top prize, which stand at approximately 1 in 302.6 million. Despite these long odds, players across the country continued purchasing tickets as the jackpot amount climbed higher. Before this latest win, the most recent Mega Millions jackpot was claimed on September 10, 2023.

This win, while enormous, is not the largest in Mega Millions history. The biggest jackpot, worth a staggering $1.6 billion, was claimed in Florida in August 2023. Even so, that record pales in comparison to some Powerball prizes, which hold the top two spots for the largest lottery payouts in U.S. history.

The Reach of Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball, Mega Millions’ counterpart, is also available in Puerto Rico. Both lotteries are immensely popular across the United States, with players drawn by the dream of life-changing wealth.

Changes Coming to Mega Millions in 2024

Starting in April, the price of a Mega Millions ticket is set to rise from $2 to $5. Lottery officials say the increase will bring several changes aimed at improving the game. These adjustments are expected to create better jackpot odds, more frequent high-value prizes, and even larger payouts.

The announcement has sparked curiosity among regular players, as well as discussions about how the changes might impact ticket sales and the appeal of the game.

As the mystery winner prepares to claim their life-changing prize, this latest Mega Millions jackpot has once again highlighted the allure of lotteries in the U.S. For the millions of hopefuls who didn’t win, the dream continues, with future draws promising more chances to turn their luck around.

Read MoreVIDEO: Israel Deploys US THAAD System To Intercept Missile from Yemen, American Soldier Says, ‘Waiting For 18 Years’

Filed under

california Mega Millions

Advertisement

Also Read

15 Convicted Men Challenge Verdicts in High-Profile Gisèle Pelicot Rape Case Appeal

15 Convicted Men Challenge Verdicts in High-Profile Gisèle Pelicot Rape Case Appeal

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral Video Claims as ‘Misleading’

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral...

Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Has India’s Global Stature Gone UP?

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox