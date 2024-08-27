Human rights advocates in both Morocco and Spain are demanding a formal investigation into a troubling incident involving a Spanish police boat and a small dinghy carrying four individuals. A video of the event, which occurred on Sunday near the Spanish semi-exclave of Melilla, shows a Guardia Civil patrol boat making several manoeuvres around the dinghy before apparently skimming over it, causing at least one person to fall out.

The footage shows the larger Guardia Civil boat approaching the small Zodiac inflatable as it neared Spain’s coast. The patrol boat is seen veering towards the dinghy, eventually moving over it, which led to at least one occupant falling into the water.

El momento en el que la Guardia Civil pasa por encima de la lancha en la que hay 4 personas. pic.twitter.com/0zpobU0EAk

— Youssef M. Ouled (@ymouled) August 26, 2024



According to Spanish authorities, no one was reported injured in the incident. The police noted that the individuals on the dinghy were attempting to enter Spain irregularly. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights confirmed that there were no fatalities, stating that the four people were safe and had been handed over to Moroccan officials. Despite this, the association criticized the Spanish intervention as “violent and dangerous” and called for an investigation from Spanish authorities, noting that no such probe has been initiated so far.

The Melilla-based NGO Solidary Wheels has joined the call for an investigation, demanding a thorough explanation from the Guardia Civil. The organization seeks clarity on the conduct of the Spanish patrol boat and its crew.

Spanish leftwing politicians have also condemned the incident. Aina Vidal from the leftwing alliance Sumar described the event as a “disgrace” and unacceptable, urging Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska to address the situation. Jon Iñarritu of the Basque coalition EH Bildu labelled the incident as a “savage deed” and announced plans to request the interior minister’s appearance before a parliamentary commission to explain Spain’s response.

Despite the mounting pressure, a source from the interior ministry told news agency Europa Press that there are currently no plans to initiate an internal investigation into the incident.

