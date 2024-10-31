Canada Accuses India Of Using Cyber Technology To Monitor Separatists Abroad

Canada’s spy agency warns that India is using cyber technology to track separatists abroad, following accusations of involvement in the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A Canadian intelligence agency issued a stark warning that India is employing advanced cyber technology to track and surveil separatists operating outside its borders. This revelation follows Canada’s serious allegations against a senior Indian official for purportedly authorizing violence, including the assassination of a Sikh activist in Vancouver.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) of Canada released a report stating that the Indian government is utilizing cyber capabilities to monitor activists and dissidents living abroad. The report highlights a marked increase in cyber attacks targeting Canadian government networks. Caroline Xavier, Chief of the CSE, characterized India as an emerging “cyber threat actor” during a recent press conference, underscoring the potential risks posed by these actions.

Canada hosts the largest Sikh community outside India, which includes numerous activists advocating for the creation of an independent Sikh state known as Khalistan. The tensions between Canada and India have escalated significantly in light of the recent accusations regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Canadian citizen and a prominent advocate for the Khalistan movement.

Allegations Of High-Level Involvement

The Canadian government has alleged that the 2023 murder of Nijjar was orchestrated by elements within the Indian government. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison testified before the House of Commons, confirming that evidence links the plot to Indian Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. Morrison acknowledged that he had verified this information to a journalist from The Washington Post, which first reported on the matter.

Morrison stated, “The journalist called me and asked me if it was that person. I confirmed it was that person,” referencing Shah’s involvement in a campaign aimed at intimidating Khalistan activists in Canada.

Rising Cyber Threats And Diplomatic Fallout

The CSE report indicates that the deterioration of relations between Canada and India has likely contributed to a surge in such cyber activities. In response to Canada’s allegations, a pro-India hacktivist group has reportedly executed debilitating Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks against various Canadian websites, including military sites, aiming to disrupt their operations.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with the national police, has asserted that there are “clear indications” of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s murder, as well as a broader campaign of intimidation and violence targeting Khalistani activists. In the wake of these developments, tensions between the two nations have escalated, leading to the expulsion of ambassadors and senior diplomats by both sides.

In a related development, four Indian nationals have been arrested in connection with Nijjar’s murder, further complicating the already strained diplomatic relations. India has vehemently dismissed the allegations made by Canada, insisting that they are baseless.

