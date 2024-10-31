Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, November 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Tragic Flooding In Spain: Death Toll Rises To 158 Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Spain is in mourning as the death toll from devastating floods rises to 158. Authorities urge residents to stay indoors while rescue efforts continue amid this rare disaster.

Tragic Flooding In Spain: Death Toll Rises To 158 Amid Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Spain is grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods that have claimed at least 158 lives, prompting government authorities to urge residents in affected areas to remain indoors. As rescuers race against time to find survivors, the full scale of this rare disaster continues to unfold, especially in the eastern Valencia region, which has been hit the hardest.

The calamity was triggered by a powerful Mediterranean storm that struck on Tuesday, unleashing torrential rain and mud-filled floods that swept through towns, uprooting lives and destroying homes. By Thursday afternoon, rescue operations in the Valencia region had led to the recovery of 155 bodies, with local officials in Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia reporting an additional three deaths. As many people remain missing and certain areas remain inaccessible, the provisional death toll of 95 reported earlier in the week is expected to rise.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the nation, emphasizing the need for caution: “Please, stay at home… follow the calls of the emergency services.” He further stressed that the priority is to save as many lives as possible, particularly in the eastern Valencia and Castellon provinces.

High Alert And National Mourning

The severity of the situation has prompted King Felipe VI to declare that the emergency is “still not over.” The national meteorological service AEMET has issued high alert warnings for parts of eastern and southern Spain due to continued rainfall. As a mark of respect for the victims, flags have been lowered to half-mast on government buildings, and a nationwide moment of silence has been observed to kick off three days of national mourning. This disaster is being described as one of the deadliest floods Spain has experienced in decades.

Residents in the devastated regions have recounted harrowing experiences. Eliu Sanchez, a 32-year-old from a suburb of Valencia, described the terrifying scene as floodwaters swept away a man who sought refuge on a vehicle. “I have been told of people who were clinging to trees, but the force made them let go and they were carried away, calling for help. Trucks, everything was going from here to there,” he said, reflecting the chaos that ensued.

In Paiporta, another suburb at the center of the disaster, 27-year-old musician David Romero lamented the destruction, calling it a “catastrophe.” He observed, “Neighbourhood after neighbourhood, street after street, there is not a business standing.”

Ongoing Rescue Efforts

Emergency services, aided by drones and over 1,200 troops, are tirelessly combing through mud-covered towns and villages to locate survivors and clear debris from the roads. Abandoned vehicles have been stacked haphazardly, while some residents are using planks of wood to navigate through thick, sticky mud.

As of now, hundreds of people are being housed in temporary accommodations, with significant disruptions to road and rail transport. Transport Minister Oscar Puente noted that it might take up to three weeks to restore the high-speed rail line connecting Madrid and Valencia.

Questions Arise Over Warning Systems

As the nation continues to deal with the fallout from this disaster, questions are emerging regarding the adequacy of warning systems. Residents in affected areas voiced concerns that alerts about the rising waters were too late. David Romero mentioned that warnings only reached Paiporta when the local river was already overflowing, leaving many unprepared. Similarly, 21-year-old Joaquin Rigon shared his frustration: “Nobody warned of anything… they took out the owner of the bar here dead, drowned, chaos.”

Political ramifications are also beginning to surface, as some regional leaders appear to be shifting the blame to the central government for what they deem insufficient warning measures. However, the Interior Ministry has criticized this perspective, stating that regions in Spain hold significant responsibilities for managing civil protection procedures during emergencies.

MUST READ | Torrential Floods Ravage Spain: Death Toll Climbs To 95 As Towns Left In Ruins

Filed under

Flash Floods Latest world news Spain floods World news
Advertisement

Also Read

Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Devender Singh Rana, BJP Leader And MLA from Nagrota, Passes Away

Trump Slams Biden And Harris Ignoring Hindu Rights, Pledges Minority Support If Elected

Trump Slams Biden And Harris Ignoring Hindu Rights, Pledges Minority Support If Elected

Delhi’s Skies Light Up, But Air Quality Plummets

Delhi’s Skies Light Up, But Air Quality Plummets

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table”

Saudi Arabia: Normalization With Israel “Off The Table”

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Sardar Patel: The Architect Of Junagadh’s Integration Into India

Entertainment

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Is Sohail Khan’s Ex Seema Sajdeh Dating Her Ex Vikram Ahuja? Here’s Everything We Know

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune: Prophecy

Tabu Stuns In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Couture At New York Premiere of HBO’s Dune:

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Is Armie Hammer Returning To Acting Three Years After Being Cancelled?

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Fans Celebrate Diwali With ‘Amaran’: Twitter Praises Sivakarthikeyan’s Role As Army Hero Major Mukund Varadarajan

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Deadpool & Wolverine Is FINALLY On OTT- Here’s How To Stream The Marvel Hit

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox