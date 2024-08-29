Canada Halts Visitor Work Permits To Address Misuse

In a significant development, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada), has abruptly terminated a temporary public policy that permitted visitors to apply

In a significant development, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada), has abruptly terminated a temporary public policy that permitted visitors to apply for work permits while remaining in Canada, effective immediately.

Originally set to expire on February 28, 2025, the policy has been ended ahead of schedule. The IRCC cites a need to manage the number of temporary residents and uphold the integrity of the immigration system as reasons for the decision.

Why It Ended Exactly?

This premature termination is partly due to concerns over misuse. Reports have indicated that some individuals exploited the policy to mislead foreign nationals into working in Canada without proper authorization.

Therefore, this decision is part of a broader Canadian government initiative to combat immigration fraud and manage temporary residents effectively.

Why This Policy Was Launched?

Introduced in August 2020, this policy aimed to to assist visitors, who were stranded due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions, to apply for work permits without needing to leave Canada.

It also enabled individuals who had recently held a work permit and had since switched to visitor status to work legally while awaiting their new work permit applications.

