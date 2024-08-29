Thursday, August 29, 2024

Canada Halts Visitor Work Permits To Address Misuse

In a significant development, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada), has abruptly terminated a temporary public policy that permitted visitors to apply

Canada Halts Visitor Work Permits To Address Misuse

In a significant development, IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada), has abruptly terminated a temporary public policy that permitted visitors to apply for work permits while remaining in Canada, effective immediately.

Originally set to expire on February 28, 2025, the policy has been ended ahead of schedule. The IRCC cites a need to manage the number of temporary residents and uphold the integrity of the immigration system as reasons for the decision.

Also Read: Canada Selects ‘Universal Language’ For Best International Feature At The 2025 Oscars

Why It Ended Exactly? 

This premature termination is partly due to concerns over misuse. Reports have indicated that some individuals exploited the policy to mislead foreign nationals into working in Canada without proper authorization.

Therefore, this decision is part of a broader Canadian government initiative to combat immigration fraud and manage temporary residents effectively.

Why This Policy Was Launched? 

Introduced in August 2020, this policy aimed to to assist visitors, who were stranded due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions, to apply for work permits without needing to leave Canada.

It also enabled individuals who had recently held a work permit and had since switched to visitor status to work legally while awaiting their new work permit applications.

Must Read: Canada Issues Threat Warning To Nijjar’s Associate Amid Khalistan Referendum Dispute

Tags:

Canada Immigration IRCC NewsX
addBlock

Recent Post

Gujarat Rain: Roads Blocked & Bridge Portion Swept Away In Jamnagar

Gujarat Rain: Roads Blocked & Bridge Portion Swept Away In Jamnagar

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Makes Landmark Visit To Nepal

Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Makes Landmark Visit To Nepal

Mumbai’s Real Estate Boom: Sales Value Expected To Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore By 2030

Mumbai’s Real Estate Boom: Sales Value Expected To Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore By 2030

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Candidate Murtaza Khan Holds Roadshow In Mendhar

J&K Assembly Polls: BJP Candidate Murtaza Khan Holds Roadshow In Mendhar

Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: CM Holds BJP Accountable

Financial Crisis in Himachal Pradesh: CM Holds BJP Accountable

Mukesh Ambani Unveils Jio AI-Cloud and Jio Brain, Launch Scheduled For Diwali

Mukesh Ambani Unveils Jio AI-Cloud and Jio Brain, Launch Scheduled For Diwali

Salman Khan’s Throwback Photo With Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri Is Priceless

Salman Khan’s Throwback Photo With Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri Is Priceless

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox