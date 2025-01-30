Home
Canadian Report Finds ‘No Definitive Link’ To India In Khalistan Activist Nijjar’s Killing

A recent Canadian commission report has contradicted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

A recent Canadian commission report has contradicted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The 123-page report, titled Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, states that there is “no definitive link” proven with a “foreign state” in Nijjar’s killing.

In June 2023, Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Following the incident, Prime Minister Trudeau accused India of being involved in the assassination, asserting that Canada had sufficient evidence to support the claims. The accusations led to a significant diplomatic rift between India and Canada.

Findings of the Canadian Report

The report, released on Tuesday, made a crucial observation that no conclusive evidence linked any foreign state to Nijjar’s killing. This finding directly contradicts Trudeau’s earlier assertions. However, the report simultaneously accused the Indian government of interfering in Canadian elections, a claim strongly refuted by India.

In response to the report, India’s Ministry of External Affairs categorically rejected the insinuations, stating, “It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India’s internal affairs. This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organized criminal activities.” India emphasized the need for Canada to address its role in supporting systems that enable illegal migration and criminal activities.

The allegations and subsequent developments have significantly strained diplomatic ties between the two nations. Following Trudeau’s accusations, both countries expelled six diplomats each in October 2024. India also announced the withdrawal of its high commissioner from Canada.

Despite refuting the claims about Nijjar’s killing, the report highlighted allegations of Indian interference in Canadian federal elections. India has consistently denied such accusations, maintaining that it respects the democratic processes of other nations.

Nijjar’s Background and Impact of His Death

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a known Khalistani separatist leader. His death sparked political and social debates, further complicating the already fragile relationship between India and Canada.

To mend diplomatic ties, both nations will need to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation. Establishing trust and addressing mutual concerns, including illegal migration and criminal activities, are essential for restoring their bilateral relationship.

The contradictory findings in the Canadian report highlight the complexity of the Nijjar case and underscore the importance of transparent investigations. While Canada and India continue to navigate this diplomatic turbulence, it remains critical for both nations to prioritize truth, justice, and mutual respect in their relations.

Read More :  Reagan National Airport shuts operation after small plane crashes in Potomac River

Khalistan Activist Killing

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

