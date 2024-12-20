Cancer Funding Cut In New Spending Bill After Musk’s Influence

The new government funding bill, backed by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk, faced strong criticism after it excluded funding for child cancer research.

In a controversial move, President-elect Donald Trump and his billionaire supporter, Elon Musk, are facing backlash after a new spending bill to temporarily fund the federal government excluded crucial funding for childhood cancer research. The bill, which failed to pass the House just a day before the government shutdown deadline, has ignited a fierce debate.

The GOP-backed legislation included a two-year suspension of the debt limit after Trump’s demand for Congress to address the growing debt issue. However, nearly all Democratic lawmakers rejected the bill, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stating, “I’m not just a no, I’m a hell no.” The absence of child cancer research funding in the bill has sparked outrage, drawing attention to the political dynamics surrounding the government’s spending priorities.

ALSO READ: U.S. Attorney Breon Peace, Who Indicted Adani Group, Set To Resign