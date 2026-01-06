LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei amir khan sunil grover Barry J Pollack Nicolas Maduro bangladesh jd vance anti-minority attacks Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a sweeping revision of the childhood immunisation schedule, reducing the number of diseases for which routine vaccines are recommended. The changes, which take effect immediately, cut the number of diseases covered by routine childhood vaccines from 17 to 11.

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule.
CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2026 05:13:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a sweeping revision of the childhood immunisation schedule, reducing the number of diseases for which routine vaccines are recommended. The updated guidance, issued under the Trump administration, takes effect immediately and marks one of the most significant changes to the US vaccine policy in decades. 

You Might Be Interested In

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unveiled a sweeping revision of the childhood immunisation schedule. The changes, which take effect immediately, cut the number of diseases covered by routine childhood vaccines from 17 to 11. 

Federal officials say the overhaul is designed to rebuild public confidence, promote greater transparency, and prioritise informed consent, while critics caution that the move could increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases.

You Might Be Interested In

Vaccines the CDC Continues to Routinely Recommend for Most Children

  • Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR)

  • Polio

  • Chickenpox (Varicella)

  • Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Vaccines Now Recommended Only for High-Risk Children

  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

  • Hepatitis A

  • Hepatitis B

  • Meningococcal ACWY

  • Meningococcal B

  • Dengue

Vaccines to Be Decided Through Shared Clinical Decision-Making

  • Influenza (Flu)

  • COVID-19

  • Rotavirus

This restructuring marks a major shift in how the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approaches routine childhood vaccination, placing greater emphasis on risk-based guidance and informed parental choice.

Officials emphasised that no vaccines are being banned or withdrawn, and that all CDC-recommended vaccines will remain available and fully covered by insurance with no out-of-pocket costs.

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 5:13 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CDCCDC children vaccinechildren vaccinemedicinestrump

RELATED News

Who Is Barry J Pollack? High-Profile Lawyer Who Freed Julian Assange Now Defends Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro

‘I Am Still President of Venezuela’: Nicolas Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court, Says ‘I Was Captured…’

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

Who Is William Defoor? 26-Year-Old Man Arrested For Vandalising JD Vance’s Ohio Home: ‘A Crazy Person Tried To Break In…’

THIS 92-Year-Old Judge, Who Once Blocked Trump’s Pro-Gaza Deportations, Will Oversee Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s Case

LATEST NEWS

Triple Murder in UP’s Prayagraj: Man Axes Father, Sister and 14-Year-Old Niece, Dumps Bodies in Well Over Land Dispute

Why Is Sunil Grover Being Called ‘Bigger Than AI’? His Near-Perfect Aamir Khan Mimicry in Kapil Sharma Show Has the Internet Stunned

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India: Check Price, Booking Details, Delivery Timeline And Base Variant Features-All Details Inside

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz To Visit India On January 12–13

THIS 92-Year-Old Judge, Who Once Blocked Trump’s Pro-Gaza Deportations, Will Oversee Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s Case

Planning for Honeymoon Outfits? Alaya F’s Hot Vacation Wardrobe Has Everyone Talking

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

Magnus Carlsen Brutally Trolls Manchester United After Ruben Amorim’s Sack, Says ‘Just Took Them A Year To…’

Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children
CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children
CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children
CDC Cuts Childhood Vaccine Schedule-Check Full List of Vaccines Dropped and Retained For Children

QUICK LINKS