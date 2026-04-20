Ceasefire On Edge As Trump Threatens Escalation While Iran Signals Uncertainty Over Fresh Diplomatic Talks: ‘Lots Of Bombs Will Start Going Off’

On Monday, US President Donald Trump sounded a new warning to Iran, declaring that bombs will begin detonating by the dozens in case the fragile ceasefire does not last longer, as the tension over the failed peace talks and the question of whether there would be new discussions stands. In a PBS News phone call about the Iran war, Trump was questioned what would occur in case of the ceasefire expired on Tuesday. He answered, That then, he said, lots of bombs begin to blow.

Donald Trump Warns ‘Lots of Bombs’ If Iran Ceasefire Fails

The remarks are made as there are ongoing diplomatic talks in parallel with a US delegation ready to conduct more talks in Pakistan in order to terminate the war.

However, Iran has indicated that it is yet to determine whether or not it will attend the subsequent round of discussions which will be held in Islamabad. On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei announced in a statement that there are no plans of the next round of negotiation, and no such decision is made in this respect.

US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Donald Trump Signals Bombing Threat

He also charged the United States with not being serious in pursuing diplomacy. Trump, on the other hand, indicated that US negotiators were to be dispatched to Pakistan to hold a negotiation and he repeated that Iran could not be given the opportunity to develop nuclear weapons. “No nuclear weapons. Very simple. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Very simple, said he.

Trump replied that he was not sure whether Iran would be involved in the talks or not. “I don’t know. They’re supposed to be there. We accepted to attend. In case they are not there, that is alright as well, said he.

Trump Defends Kushner’s Role in Iran Diplomacy

The President of the US also justified the role of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner in the diplomacy even though his business interests in the region were questionable. “purely negotiating for the fact that they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon. Everybody knows that that is the correct thing to do, whether you have business or not, and Kushner was an excellent negotiator, Trump said.

The ceasefire that was initiated after months of war that had started with US-Israeli attacks on February 28, expires overnight on Tuesday. According to a White house official, the US delegation will be headed by Vice President, JD Vance with Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

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