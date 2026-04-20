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Home > World News > Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

The Trump administration has begun processing billions in tariff refunds after the US Supreme Court ruled some import duties illegal.

Trump Tariff Refunds Start Today (AI IMAGE)
Trump Tariff Refunds Start Today (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 20, 2026 19:26:12 IST

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Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

TRUMP TARIFF REFUNDS: The US government has already started the process of refunding billions of dollars collected by importers, under the Trump administration’s America First tariff policy, after weeks of waiting. The Trump administration is organising an online portal where companies can compensate around $175 billion in paid tariffs that the US Supreme Court declared illegal in February.

Trump Tariffs Kick-Off

The portal, which is called CAPE or Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries, will simplify the process of submitting and processing legitimate refund claims regarding duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), as directed by court order, as mandated by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The portal is however, created to consolidate refunds of IEEPA duties, including interest, as opposed to making refunds on an entry-by-entry basis. How the Trump administration will deal with the returns is yet to be seen.

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Who Will Be Immediately Eligible To Refunds? 

A CBS report suggests that the US government might owe businesses as much as $175 billion following the decision by the Supreme Court in February that President Donald Trump had unlawfully imposed tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. 

As of April 9, over 56,000 US importers have registered to receive tariff refunds, according to CBP. But not every one of these requests is eligible to get refunds during the first stage of the refund system.

Phase 1 is restricted to some unliquidated entries and some entries in 80 days of liquidation, according to a CBP post. The initial deployment of CAAP in deploying around 82 per cent of the payments worth $127 billion, is refundable, the CBS report said.

It was not just the business but the customers as well that bore the bulk of the tariff burden. But it remains unclear if the consumers will get any refunds. There is no process to compensate customers yet some companies, such as FedEx and Costco, have promised to do it. 

What Tariffs Can Be Refunded? 

IEEPA tariffs are the only tariffs that can be refunded and when so, there are restrictions on the type of duties that CBP indicated it would give back.  It represents about 63 per cent of all IEEPA tasks, Sanne Manders, the president of Flexport, an international trade and logistics firm, told CBS. The rest 37 per cent of the entries which have already been liquidated or are being protested are excluded… A lot is still unclear on what the process will be, she added.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s Asim Munir Warns Donald Trump Over Phone That US Blockade Of Iranian Ports Is Derailing Peace Talks, Here’s How POTUS Reacted

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Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

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Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

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Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting
Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting
Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting
Who Qualifies For Trump Tariff Refunds, Which Tariffs Are Eligible And What Is The Process? New US Portal To Handle $175 Billion In Claims After Weeks Of Waiting

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