China Ends International Adoptions After 30 Years

After more than a decade, China has announced it will cease sending children abroad for adoption. This decision marks a significant shift from the period when the country’s strict one-child policy was in effect.

This new policy comes as China faces challenges in boosting its birth rate and encouraging young couples to marry and have children, following two consecutive years of population decline.

Earlier on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning stated that the Chinese government has revised its cross-border adoption policy to better align with international practices.

Talking about this policy, Mao said ”Except for the adoption of a child or stepchild of blood relatives within three generations who come to China for adoption, China will no longer send children overseas.”

She also expressed gratitude to foreign governments and families who had shown interest in adopting Chinese children, acknowledging their good intentions and kindness.

Besides China, Netherlands also prohibited its citizens from adopting internationally in May. Additionally in Denmark, only adoption agency has ceased operations. Thus, halting international adoptions.