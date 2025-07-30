Home > World > China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

Ahead of Typhoon Co-May, locally known as Zhu Jie Cao, over 283,000 individuals have been evacuated from Shanghai and its surrounding areas, which is expected to make landfall south of the city late on Wednesday.

Credit - X@PDChina
Credit - X@PDChina

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 30, 2025 15:09:00 IST

China is facing a twin natural disaster threat as Typhoon Co-May barrels toward the eastern coast and tsunami warnings spread across the Pacific after a quake hit Russia.

Typhoon Co-May in Shanghai

Over 283,000 individuals have been evacuated from Shanghai and surrounding areas ahead of Typhoon Co-May, locally known as Zhu Jie Cao, which is likely to make landfall south of the city late Wednesday. It can bring downpours, strong winds, and a high risk of flooding and landslides. Forecasters warn that up to 320 mm of rain could fall within 24 hours.

City authorities raised the highest-level emergency alert for flood and typhoon control. Ferry services are suspended, highway speed limits have been lowered, and nearly 30 per cent of flights at Pudong and Hongqiao airports have been cancelled. Construction work across the city has also been halted.

World’s largest container port, Yangshan Port, also shut down operations on Tuesday, and major oil hubs in Zhoushan pressed emergency mode.

Impact of Tsunami in other parts 

The typhoon comes after the storm swept through the Philippines and Japan’s Okinawa, causing damage along the way. In the meantime, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula—one of the strongest in the region’s history- triggered tsunami warnings across the Pacific. Waves up to 12 feet were reported, and evacuations were ordered in parts of Russia, Japan, and Hawaii.

Russia’s Severo-Kurilsk experienced flooding, with nearly 2,000 residents evacuated, resulting in some minor injuries. Tsunami alerts were also issued for California, Chile, Ecuador, New Zealand, and French Polynesia, with warnings of possible waves up to 3 meters. Authorities across Asia-Pacific are on high alert as both disasters continue to unfold.

ALSO READ:  Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After Powerful 8.0 Earthquake Near Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Tags: China Tsunami AlerttsunamiTyphoon Co-May

RELATED News

Did A Tsunami Hit California After The 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake In Russia? Here Is What We Know
Tibetan Singer Asang Detained In China After Releasing Song Praising Dalai Lama
Pakistan Army Opens Fire on Pashtun Protesters in Tirah Valley, 7 Killed, Dozens Injured
Did Tsunami Hit Hawaii After The 8.8 Earthquake In Russia’s Far East? Here’s What We Know So Far
Donald Trump: ‘I Kicked Out Epstein For Stealing Young Women From Mar-a-Lago Spa’

LATEST NEWS

RBI Mobilises ₹21,000 Crore Via Weekly Treasury Bill Auction Amid Strong Investor Demand
Abhay Kant Mishra
Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back Amid Crackdown On Illegal Infiltration
Sonu Nigam’s Turns 52! Bollywood Singer Reveals His Birthday Wish
Grit and Guts: Coco Gauff Survives Collins Test to Reach Canadian Open Third Round
Abhash Kumar Jha
Global Trade On Edge: China-US Talks End Without Tariff Deal Ahead Of August Deadline
Tsunami Scare In Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, And Katy Perry Luxury Properties At Risk After Alert
Abdul Shalik
IIT Bombay launches JAM 2026 portal, remains open until Oct 12
China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake
China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake
China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake
China Faces Double Disaster: Typhoon Co-May Strikes Shanghai As Tsunami Warnings Follow Russian Quake

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?