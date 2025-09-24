LIVE TV
China slammed for fireworks spectacle on fragile Tibetan Plateau

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 15:48:07 IST

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): A large-scale fireworks performance by renowned Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang, staged in partnership with Canadian-founded outdoor apparel company Arc’Teryx, has triggered strong condemnation from environmentalists and cultural observers.

The show, titled “Rising Dragon”, was held across a ridge in Gyangze County, Shigatse prefecture, and broadcast widely online. The event used thousands of pyrotechnic charges to create the image of a dragon rising along the mountainside, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, Cai described the work as an artistic tribute to nature and symbolism. However, critics argue that the project inflicted harm on one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.

The Tibetan Plateau, often referred to as the “Third Pole”, is marked by thin soil, slow-growing alpine vegetation, and vulnerable wildlife species. Experts warned that fireworks debris, smoke, and chemical residue could damage pastures, pollute water sources, and disrupt wildlife habitats.

Environmentalists also questioned the claim that the fireworks were “biodegradable.” Ecologists noted that low temperatures and limited oxygen at such altitudes greatly slow down decomposition, meaning residues may persist for years.

Concerns extended to noise and light pollution, which could threaten delicate animal populations and undermine years of conservation work in the region, as highlighted by Phayul.

The backlash has placed Arc’Teryx under scrutiny. Long regarded as an environmentally responsible outdoor brand, the company faced accusations of hypocrisy for endorsing a pyrotechnic spectacle in Tibet.

Cai’s decision also drew criticism, with commentators questioning whether his artistic vision prioritised spectacle over environmental stewardship.

Facing mounting criticism, both Cai and Arc’Teryx issued apologies. The brand admitted the project conflicted with its core values and pledged to enlist independent experts to evaluate ecological damage and oversee restoration if necessary.

Cai’s studio similarly promised cooperation in any remediation efforts. Although organisers insisted that livestock were moved beforehand, the fireworks were eco-safe, and vegetation recovery is planned, doubts persist, as cited by Phayul. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: arcteryxcai-guoqiangconservation-concernsecological-damageenvironmental-backlashfireworks-performancefragile-ecosystempollution-and-debrisrising-dragontibetan-plateau

QUICK LINKS