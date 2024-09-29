China: To Stabilize Relations With Japan As Ishiba Becomes PM

Home
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Following Shigeru Ishiba’s victory in the Prime Ministerial race , China urges Japan to maintain a “healthy and stable” relationship between the two nations, says Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian 

On Friday, he described the stable relationship as “the only right choice.” He added, China hopes Japan will adopt an “active and rational China policy,” adding that it is in both nations’ interests to “promote the sustained, sound, and steady development” of bilateral ties. He also expressed hope for Japan to have “an objective and right perception of China.”

Rising Tensions Between China and Japan

The relations between China and Japan have intensified with the passing times, as both nations are closely monitoring each other’s military movements.

What concerns Japan? On September 18, China carried out military activity near Japan, with its aircraft carrier Liaoning passing through the “contiguous zone” near Japan’s westernmost island. Reacting to it, Japan has raised concerns after a Chinese intercontinental ballistic missile test in the Pacific Ocean, the first in 40 years, without prior information.

What concerns China? Japan’s own military activities, with a Japanese battleship sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time, have also drawn criticism from China. China opposes what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations in the region. Moreover, Japan and the Philippines have been expanding joint military activities and drills to counter China’s rising influence in the South China Sea.

MUST READ: China’s Naval Aspirations Challenged By Submarine Sinking Incident 

Ishiba’s Focus on “Asian NATO”

Ishiba has assumed the role of PM and with his experience as a defence minister,  his defense policies are drawing attention, particularly as he focuses more on national security. Some of his proposals were creating an “Asian NATO” and a nuclear-sharing arrangement with allied nations. 

Ishiba also supports a stronger role for Japan’s Self-Defense Forces, advocating for the use of warning shots against foreign intrusions into Japanese airspace and waters.

Both nations are working closely to improve their relationship in current hostile situations. On one hand, China has agreed to gradually resume Japanese seafood imports. On the other hand, Japan refrained from officially announcing its warship’s passage through the Taiwan Strait, signaling a desire to avoid further escalation.

ALSO READ: Who is Shigeru Ishiba? Japan’s Newly Appointed Prime Minister

 

