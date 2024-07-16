China's APSTAR-6E Sets Milestone As First All-Electric Telecom Satellite In Service

China’s APSTAR-6E satellite, powered entirely by electric propulsion, has officially begun operating after successfully passing technical reviews both in orbit and on the ground in Hong Kong. Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), this satellite operates in geostationary orbit and is based on the advanced DFH-3E platform, designed to last 15 years.

As the first in its series, APSTAR-6E holds the distinction of being the world’s initial telecommunication satellite to autonomously transfer from low Earth orbit to geostationary orbit using electric propulsion, marking a significant technological achievement, according to CASC.

Launched via a Long March-2C rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Center on January 13, 2023, APSTAR-6E completed its journey to geostationary orbit after separating from its independent propulsion module. The satellite utilizes two electric propulsion systems for this purpose.

Its primary mission is to deliver efficient and high-capacity broadband communication services across Southeast Asia, aiming to provide reliable connectivity at a competitive cost.

