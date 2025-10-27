LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > World > China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 10:08:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) – China's Innovent Biologics said on Monday its GLP-1 injection led to more weight loss and better control of blood sugar in patients with diabetes than injectable semaglutide, the active ingredient in Novo Nordisk's diabetes and weight-loss medicines. The late-stage head-to-head trial compared different doses of the two drugs in patients with diabetes and obesity to assess glycemic control and weight loss. One group received a 6 mg dose of the mazdutide drug that Innovent develops and the other a 1 mg dose of injectable semaglutide. Innovent, which secured exclusive development and commercialisation rights in China for mazdutide from Eli Lilly under undisclosed financial terms in 2019, is also approved in China to sell that drug as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. It is one of a number of Chinese weight loss and diabetes drugmakers ramping up competition with Novo and Lilly in the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market. Novo sells injectable semaglutide for patients with type 2 diabetes in China under the brand name Ozempic to control blood sugar. In the trial, which enrolled 349 adults with type 2 diabetes and obesity, mazdutide showed greater improvements in both HbA1C – a measure of blood sugar over time – and weight reduction. Patients who took Innovent's drug at the 6 mg dose lost a mean of 10.29% of their weight from baseline compared to 6% with the 1 mg dose of injectable semaglutide. Innovent's drug also lowered patients' HbA1C by a mean of 2.03, compared to 1.84 for the 1 mg dose of injectable semaglutide. "The head-to-head DREAMS-3 study comparing mazdutide with semaglutide further showed that in patients with T2D and comorbid obesity mazdutide provides superior efficacy in both weight loss and glucose lowering," Innovent's chief R&D officer of general biomedicine, Lei Qian, said in a statement. A Novo Nordisk spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside of normal business hours. (Reporting by Andrew Silver in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 10:08 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

BRIEF-ASX Says BWE Drilling Will Be Removed From Official List At Close Of Trading On 27 Oct

Pakistan Issues Final Warning To Taliban, Peace Talks With Afghanistan Hit Deadlock In Turkey, ‘Illogical & Detached…’

Jordan Love outplays Aaron Rodgers as Packers top Steelers

US-China Trade Deal: Major Shift Ahead Of Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting | DETAILS

LATEST NEWS

Asian stocks soar to record peak on trade deal optimism

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study
China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study
China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study
China's Innovent says its GLP-1 works better than Novo's semaglutide in diabetes study

QUICK LINKS