Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

While China's winter illness season is less severe compared to last year, the sharp rise in hMPV cases has raised alarms in Indonesi, Vietnam.

China’s Winter Surge Of Flu-Like HMPV Cases Puts Nations Like Indonesia, Vietnam On High Alert

A surge in human metapneumovirus (hMPV) cases in China is raising concerns in neighboring countries, with Indonesia and Vietnam closely monitoring the situation.

While China’s winter illness season is reportedly less severe compared to last year, the sharp rise in hMPV cases has brought renewed attention to this flu-like pathogen.

The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified hMPV as a primary cause of respiratory illnesses and hospitalizations this winter.

The virus, which can cause symptoms ranging from mild cold-like issues to severe pneumonia, has also been reported in India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong in recent days.

Health Authorities of the Region in High Alert

Health authorities in Indonesia and Vietnam are tracking the hMPV surge in China but have urged their populations to remain calm.

“There is no need to panic, but vigilance is key,” said an Indonesian health official.

The rise in hMPV cases coincides with an overall increase in flu-like illnesses across China. Experts suggest that the spike is drawing greater attention this year due to enhanced virus detection capabilities developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

These advancements have allowed for quicker identification of pathogens like hMPV, which was first discovered in 2001 in the Netherlands but has often gone undetected in the past.

Symptoms and Risk Factors

Human metapneumovirus typically causes mild respiratory symptoms, including coughing, fever, sore throat, and runny nose.

However, it can lead to severe complications, particularly in high-risk groups such as young children, elderly individuals with chronic conditions, and patients with weak immune system.

“There is no vaccine for hMPV, which makes early diagnosis and management crucial,” said Professor Jill Carr, a virologist at Flinders University.

“Unlike Covid-19, hMPV is not a new virus, and its spread is less alarming in terms of transmissibility. Still, it can pose a significant risk to vulnerable populations.”

Improved Detection

China’s increased ability to detect respiratory pathogens like hMPV has played a significant role in identifying the current surge. Previously, lab testing for such pathogens was slow, often delivering results long after a patient had recovered. New testing technologies now provide results within minutes, leading to faster diagnoses and greater awareness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also been monitoring the situation closely. In 2023, an increase in pneumonia cases among children in China prompted the WHO to seek detailed data on the pathogens in circulation.

China’s CDC has warned that the country’s winter illness season will likely remain driven by multiple respiratory pathogens through the spring. The hMPV is one of many viruses contributing to respiratory illnesses in the region.

ALSO READ: Is HMPV And Covid 19 Same? All You Need To Know

Filed under

China HMPV cases HMPV Outbreak

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Delhi Man Kills Wife, Hides Body In Bed; Arrested While Plotting Second Murder Of ‘Friend’

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

Dr V Narayanan Appointed As New ISRO Chairman, Succeeding S Somanath

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

‘I’m not going to commit to that…’: Donald Trump Responds Over Ruling Out Military Action

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Two Bodies Found In JetBlue Plane’s Landing Gear Compartment In Fort Lauderdale

Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For T10 Tennis Ball League

Yuvraj Singh Named Brand Ambassador For T10 Tennis Ball League

Entertainment

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Richard Cohen, Husband Of Meredith Vieira, Passes Away At 71

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Hansika Motwani’s Family Faces Domestic Violence Allegations In FIR Filed By Sister-in-Law

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede Days After Getting Bail

Video- Allu Arjun Finally Visits Hospital To Meet Young Fan Injured During Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox