Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > ‘Clear Warning’: What Are Tomahawk Missiles Used By U.S. To Hit Iran’s Nuclear Sites?

‘Clear Warning’: What Are Tomahawk Missiles Used By U.S. To Hit Iran’s Nuclear Sites?

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States has now officially joined the battle. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. military launched precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites

Published By: Srishti Mukherjee
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 12:19:54 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States has now officially joined the battle. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. military launched precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, using Tomahawk cruise missiles and GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs. 

“This is a clear warning,” Trump said after the operation. “If Iran chooses to reject peace, much harsher attacks will follow.”

The attacks mark one of the most direct U.S. military interventions against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in recent memory. Iran’s key uranium enrichment sites, previously considered some of the most secure in the region, have now been seriously damaged.

What Are Tomahawk Missiles?

The Tomahawk cruise missile is one of the most reliable long-range strike weapons in the U.S. arsenal. It can travel more than 1,600 kilometers (around 1,000 miles) and hit targets with extreme accuracy.

Developed during the Cold War by General Dynamics (and later managed by Raytheon), the missile first entered service in 1983. Though originally designed for both nuclear and conventional missions, today’s Tomahawks are non-nuclear but incredibly powerful.

They can be launched from U.S. Navy ships or submarines, allowing the U.S. to strike from far away without putting pilots in harm’s way.

How Tomahawk Missiles Work

What makes the Tomahawk so dangerous is its high-tech navigation system. Here’s how it works:

  • GPS and INS (Inertial Navigation System): These systems keep the missile on course.

  • TERCOM (Terrain Contour Matching): This technology helps the missile follow the shape of the land, allowing it to fly low and avoid radar.

  • DSMAC (Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator): This tool compares real-time camera views with stored images to ensure the missile hits the exact target.

Modern Tomahawks can also be updated mid-flight. That means if the target changes or if a strike needs to be aborted, commanders can redirect the missile even while it’s flying.

Tomahawk’s Track Record in War

The Tomahawk isn’t new to conflict. It has been a go-to weapon for U.S. presidents since the 1990s. Here are some notable moments:

  • 1991 Gulf War: Over 280 Tomahawks used to kick off the war.

  • 1998 Operation Infinite Reach: Targeted terrorist camps in Sudan and Afghanistan.

  • 2003 Iraq War: Hundreds fired during the opening phase of “shock and awe.”

  • 2011 Libya: Used to take down air defences in the campaign against Gaddafi.

  • 2017 Syria: 59 missiles hit the Shayrat Airbase after a chemical weapons attack.

These missiles have been chosen time and again because they are accurate, flexible, and can be launched from afar.

Bunker Buster Bombs Also Used

Along with Tomahawks, the U.S. also used the GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator”, a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb capable of smashing through deep underground facilities. These were likely used to hit Fordow, which is buried beneath a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft defences.

According to Trump, six bunker buster bombs were dropped during the mission, while Tomahawks were fired at the other sites.

Why This Matters

The Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan sites are not just military targets—they’re at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program. By striking these facilities, the U.S. has sent a clear message that it is willing to go beyond diplomatic warnings and take action.

Iran has not yet responded in full, but tensions are now sky-high in the Middle East.

Trump’s Final Word: Peace or Consequences

Speaking after the mission, Trump didn’t hold back, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

He later added in a televised address, “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?