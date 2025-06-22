‘Clear Warning’: What Are Tomahawk Missiles Used By U.S. To Hit Iran’s Nuclear Sites?

In a major escalation of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, the United States has now officially joined the battle. President Donald Trump confirmed that the U.S. military launched precision strikes on three key Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, using Tomahawk cruise missiles and GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs.

“This is a clear warning,” Trump said after the operation. “If Iran chooses to reject peace, much harsher attacks will follow.”

The attacks mark one of the most direct U.S. military interventions against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in recent memory. Iran’s key uranium enrichment sites, previously considered some of the most secure in the region, have now been seriously damaged.

What Are Tomahawk Missiles?

The Tomahawk cruise missile is one of the most reliable long-range strike weapons in the U.S. arsenal. It can travel more than 1,600 kilometers (around 1,000 miles) and hit targets with extreme accuracy.

Developed during the Cold War by General Dynamics (and later managed by Raytheon), the missile first entered service in 1983. Though originally designed for both nuclear and conventional missions, today’s Tomahawks are non-nuclear but incredibly powerful.

They can be launched from U.S. Navy ships or submarines, allowing the U.S. to strike from far away without putting pilots in harm’s way.

How Tomahawk Missiles Work

What makes the Tomahawk so dangerous is its high-tech navigation system. Here’s how it works:

GPS and INS (Inertial Navigation System): These systems keep the missile on course.

TERCOM (Terrain Contour Matching): This technology helps the missile follow the shape of the land, allowing it to fly low and avoid radar.

DSMAC (Digital Scene Matching Area Correlator): This tool compares real-time camera views with stored images to ensure the missile hits the exact target.

Modern Tomahawks can also be updated mid-flight. That means if the target changes or if a strike needs to be aborted, commanders can redirect the missile even while it’s flying.

Tomahawk’s Track Record in War

The Tomahawk isn’t new to conflict. It has been a go-to weapon for U.S. presidents since the 1990s. Here are some notable moments:

1991 Gulf War: Over 280 Tomahawks used to kick off the war.

1998 Operation Infinite Reach: Targeted terrorist camps in Sudan and Afghanistan.

2003 Iraq War: Hundreds fired during the opening phase of “shock and awe.”

2011 Libya: Used to take down air defences in the campaign against Gaddafi.

2017 Syria: 59 missiles hit the Shayrat Airbase after a chemical weapons attack.

These missiles have been chosen time and again because they are accurate, flexible, and can be launched from afar.

Bunker Buster Bombs Also Used

Along with Tomahawks, the U.S. also used the GBU-57 “Massive Ordnance Penetrator”, a 30,000-pound bunker-buster bomb capable of smashing through deep underground facilities. These were likely used to hit Fordow, which is buried beneath a mountain and protected by anti-aircraft defences.

According to Trump, six bunker buster bombs were dropped during the mission, while Tomahawks were fired at the other sites.

Why This Matters

The Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan sites are not just military targets—they’re at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program. By striking these facilities, the U.S. has sent a clear message that it is willing to go beyond diplomatic warnings and take action.

Iran has not yet responded in full, but tensions are now sky-high in the Middle East.

Trump’s Final Word: Peace or Consequences

Speaking after the mission, Trump didn’t hold back, “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

He later added in a televised address, “There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran.”