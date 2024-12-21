Congo: 38 people Dead, Over 100 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Busira River

A tragic ferry accident on the River Busira in Congo late Friday night has left 38 dead and over 100 missing, with many passengers returning home for Christmas. The incident comes just days after a similar tragedy claimed 25 lives in the northeast of the country.

A devastating ferry accident occurred late Friday night on the River Busira in Congo, leaving 38 confirmed dead and over 100 missing. The ferry, which was overloaded with passengers returning home for Christmas, capsized, sparking widespread concern.

Local officials and eyewitnesses confirmed the tragic event, which took place just days after a similar incident in the northeast of the country, where another ferry capsized, claiming 25 lives.

Search and Rescue Efforts

As of now, 20 people have been rescued, though the search for survivors continues. The boat, part of a convoy of vessels, was traveling through the northeast of Congo. Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the site of the tragedy, shared that the passengers aboard were primarily merchants making their way home for the holiday season.

Eyewitness Ndolo Kaddy, a resident of Ingende, stated that the ferry was carrying “more than 400 people” due to stops at multiple ports along the route, including Ingende and Loolo. This overloading has raised concerns that the death toll could be even higher.

Congo water transport system

Overloading has long been a critical issue in Congo’s water transport system. Despite frequent warnings from officials and promises to enforce safety regulations, many passengers in remote areas have few alternatives. In these regions, residents often cannot afford public transport, with the few available roads rendered impassable due to violence and instability.This latest accident is part of a disturbing trend in Congo, where similar tragedies have occurred throughout the year. In October, at least 78 people drowned when an overloaded boat sank in the country’s east. Another tragic incident in June near Kinshasa resulted in 80 fatalities.

Congo Government Criticism and Public Outrage

The most recent capsizing has prompted public outrage, with many criticizing the government for failing to provide adequate safety measures. Local government figure Nesty Bonina, from the town of Mbandaka in Equateur province, condemned the authorities’ handling of the situation. “How can a ship navigate at night under the watchful eye of river service agents? And now we’re recording over a hundred deaths,” said Bonina.

The issue of overloaded boats has become increasingly frequent in Congo. With many people turning to wooden vessels as their only means of travel due to the dangers on the limited roads, these ferries often crumble under the weight of passengers and their goods. The roads themselves are often blocked due to violent clashes between Congolese security forces and rebel groups, further limiting transportation options.

