Could Donald Trump’s Comeback Spark A Surge In Bestselling Books?

The presidential years of Donald Trump marked an extraordinary period for political book sales, driven partly by his legal threats and controversial statements. According to market data, sales of political books nearly doubled from 2015 to 2020, jumping from around 5 million to approximately 10 million copies. Bestsellers included Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough, Bob Woodward’s Fear, John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened, and James Comey’s A Higher Loyalty.

Dystopian fiction also saw a surge during Trump’s presidency, with works like Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale and George Orwell’s 1984 returning to bestseller lists. Timothy Snyder’s On Tyranny, which originated from a viral Facebook post, became a notable contemporary bestseller.

Post-Trump Political Book Market

Since Trump left office, interest in political books has waned, with sales returning to 2015 levels. Even books about or by President Joe Biden and his family have struggled to generate enthusiasm. Recent releases, including Mary Trump’s Who Could Ever Love You and Woodward’s War, have performed well but failed to match the breakout success of their predecessors.

Publishers remain cautious about whether Trump’s return to the spotlight will reignite the same level of demand. HarperCollins publisher Jonathan Burnham noted, “We’ve been there many times, with all those books.” However, he added that there is still potential for books analyzing the recent election or appealing to an informed, politically diverse audience.

Trump-Related Books in the New Era

Books aligned with Trump supporters, including those by conservative figures, have consistently performed well. Recent releases, like Melania Trump’s memoir, Melania, have found a steady audience, with over 200,000 copies sold. Publishers anticipate more critical works about Trump, particularly if controversial policies or actions inspire investigative reporting.

Yet, a new Fire and Fury seems unlikely. Wolff’s earlier success depended on rare access to Trump and his team, an opportunity not expected to be repeated. Trump’s current aides have already rejected communication with Wolff, describing him as a “known peddler of fake news.”

Future Possibilities

Bob Woodward, whose books about Trump have garnered significant attention, remains undecided about revisiting the subject. Reflecting on Trump’s leadership, he observed, “He wants to be the imperial president, where he gets to decide everything and no one’s going to get in his way.” Woodward suggested that Trump might face further challenges in achieving his ambitions, leaving the possibility of another book open depending on future developments.

Top-Selling Trump-Related Books (Circana Data)

Too Much and Never Enough by Mary Trump: 1,248,212 copies Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff: 936,116 copies Fear by Bob Woodward: 872,014 copies The Room Where It Happened by John Bolton: 676,010 copies Rage by Bob Woodward: 549,685 copies

These figures reflect total sales of hardcover and paperback editions, excluding e-book and audiobook formats.

