LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC delhi weather update donald trump emmanuel macron Kalyani Priyadarshan Amneet P Kumar Khawaja Asif tata asia cup 2025 Bombay HC
LIVE TV
Home > World > David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 9, 2025 08:44:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Boston Bruins to a 3-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Marco Sturm's head coaching debut on Wednesday night. Pastrnak, who is bidding for his fourth straight 100-point season, opened the scoring in the second period before dishing a beautiful pass into the slot to Elias Lindholm for a game-winner on the power play at 7:41 of the third. Morgan Geekie added an empty-net insurance marker with 57.1 seconds left in regulation and Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves in goal for Boston, which was 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Geekie and Lindholm each had multiple points while skating on the top line with Pastrnak. Washington's Tom Wilson scored and Logan Thompson stopped 18 shots. The Capitals had a 36-21 advantage in shots on goal, posting 11 of those on the power play. Pastrnak broke the scoreless deadlock at 12:07 into the second period, marking his fourth straight season-opening goal. The Bruins' star winger fluttered a wrist shot from high in the offensive zone through traffic and past Thompson, who had the puck change directions on him just before it hit the net. Swayman was tested early and often in large part due to the Capitals' five power plays through two periods. One of the Boston goaltender's best saves came when he challenged Nic Dowd coming down the right side on a partial breakaway at the 6:21 mark of the second. Boston's exceptional kill also included 55 seconds of 5-on-3 time early in the second. At 7:03 of the second, though, Washington beat Swayman with its 29th shot. Wilson knocked down a bouncing puck off Jakob Chychrun's assist and slotted it home from the right dot. A debated holding call against John Carlson just 15 seconds after Wilson's goal led to a Boston power play and Lindholm scoring the go-ahead goal. Pastrnak made a beautiful pass from the wing to his centerman charging down the slot for a backhand goal. Swayman blockered aside a Jakob Chychrun shot from the left circle during 6-on-5 play in the final 1:35. The key save set the table for Geekie's empty- netter, which Pastrnak sprung down the middle. The Capitals had an 8-4 edge in shots during a scoreless first, but half of those landed on Swayman across three power-play chances. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 8:44 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

‘ALL The Hostages To Be Released…’: Donald Trump Announces Peace Deal, Declares Israel And Hamas Sign The Agreement
Will Emmanuel Macron Appoint New French Prime Minister Within 48 Hours?
What Is Antifa? Donald Trump Vows ‘Very Threatening’ Crackdown On Antifa, Calls Them Left-Wing Terrorists
Fresh off win, Panthers aim to spoil Rick Tocchet's Flyers return
Donald Trump May Travel To Middle East As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Near Completion: Sources

LATEST NEWS

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, Prestige Estates, IRB InvIT QIP, Lupin’s New Plant, Senco Gold’s Growth, Escorts Kubota Investment, And Greenleaf Envirotech In Focus, 9 october
China tightens rare earth export controls, targets defence, semiconductor users
Winter Onset! Delhi Wakes Up At 21 Degrees, IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning In 12 States
Tigers rally for 9-3 win over Mariners to force decisive Game Five of series
Matthieu Blazy kicks off Chanel design reset with breezy silhouettes
Chaos In NDA, Smaller Partners Bargain Hard In MGB As Seat-Sharing Talks Heat Up In Bihar
Dolly Parton says 'I ain't dead yet' after sister sparked alarm
Donald Trump May Travel To Middle East As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Near Completion: Sources
Exclusive-Ford F-150 Lightning plant hit by aluminum fire-related shutdown, union official says
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut
David Pastrnak powers Bruins past Capitals in Marco Sturm’s coaching debut

QUICK LINKS