Deadly Shooting In Montenegro, Police And Media Report Casualties

A tragic shooting incident in Montenegro’s historic town of Cetinje has left at least four people dead, including two children. The violence unfolded at a local restaurant, where a brawl escalated, leading to gunfire. The suspect, still at large, continued the rampage outside, fatally shooting the two children on the street. Following the attack, Montenegrin officials declared three days of national mourning, with both President Jakov Milatovic and Prime Minister Milojko Spajic expressing horror at the loss of life.

Authorities have deployed special police units to search for the gunman in the mountainous region surrounding Cetinje. The police have urged residents to stay inside as they carry out their investigation. Despite Montenegro’s strict gun laws, mass shootings are becoming an increasingly rare but concerning occurrence. A similar incident occurred in 2022, where a gunman killed 11 people, including two children, highlighting the ongoing challenges the region faces regarding gun violence.

Prime Minister Spajic, who described the event as a “terrible tragedy,” confirmed that four victims have been transferred to the hospital for surgery, with authorities focusing on finding the perpetrator. He also announced measures to strengthen gun control, including potentially introducing a firearms ban. The country’s gun culture, deeply rooted in its history, remains a difficult issue, compounded by weapons left over from the Balkan Wars in the 1990s.

Montenegro, a small country in the Western Balkans, has been shaken by this senseless act of violence. As the investigation continues, citizens and officials alike are hoping for swift justice and a safer future.

