An 84-year-old water main in DeKalb County, Georgia, broke on Tuesday, causing significant disruptions in water supply for nearly 8,800 households. Approximately 20,000 people in the Toco Hill neighborhood and surrounding areas, including Emory University, have been affected.

DeKalb Water Main Break Causes Major Issues

The break occurred on Clairmont Road, creating a large hole and leading to a severe drop in water pressure. In some areas, water supply has completely ceased. Emory University warned in a statement, “While crews work on the repair, there has been a significant drop in water pressure, and we anticipate there will soon be no running water. We anticipate that this outage could last for several hours.”

The affected areas include neighborhoods bordered by Moreland Avenue on the east, Candler Street/Clairemont Avenue on the west, Mason Mill on the north, and Hosea Williams on the south.

Cause of the DeKalb Break

DeKalb County officials reported that the break was due to the age of the pipe, which was a cast iron structure installed in 1941. The pipe’s condition had deteriorated over the decades, leading to its failure.

To access the damaged pipe, crews needed to drain a nearby water tank, further reducing water pressure. Repair teams have been working through the night to fix the issue.

DeKalb Boil Water Advisory Issued

As a precaution, the Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the affected areas. Residents are advised to boil all water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food until further notice. The advisory will remain in place until tests confirm the water is safe for consumption.

DeKalb Bottled Water Distribution

To assist those affected, bottled water is being distributed at the following locations:

Fire Station 1: 1670 Clifton Road

Fire Station 3: 24 N. Clarendon Ave.

Fire Station 7: 1712 Columbia Drive

Fire Station 9: 3858 N. Druid Hills Road

Fire Station 20: 2919 Warren Road

RaceTrac Gas Station: 3630 Clairmont Road

Residents seeking more information can contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management by email.